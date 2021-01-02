Apex Legends Mirage is getting a hidden buff disguised as 'bug fix' - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ bamboozling Holographic Trickster, Mirage, is one of the game’s characters to receive a buff in the upcoming Fight Night Collection Event. But, the developers are simply calling it a bug fix instead, meaning he was meant to have this buff all along.

While far from an overpowered character in Apex Legends, it’s fair to say that Mirage is not high on the list of Legends that need an urgent buff.

We have seen players devise creative buffs for Mirage in the past, like proposing the ability for enemies to mistakenly try and ‘finish’ his holographic decoys. None of them have been borne out so far, though, with Respawn likely cautious of making him too strong in Apex’s current meta.

However, the release of detailed Fight Night Collection Event patch notes means we know what we can expect when the update drops on January 5.

Among other things, Respawn have confirmed that the patch will feature a number of Legend-specific bug fixes. One of these relates to Mirage, and the ability (or lack thereof) of his decoys to make audible footstep sounds.

Read More: Apex Legends player bamboozles enemies pretending to be MRVN easter egg

Many thought this was an intentional choice on the part of the developers, being used as a balancing factor and a clear indication of which Mirage was a decoy, and which was the real thing.

However, it has been made clear that it’s a bug fix, and Mirage’s decoys will now make audible footstep sounds, adding another layer of distraction to his arsenal. Enemies will no longer be able to hear footsteps and identify the real Mirage.

Other bugs related to Wraith’s portal being unintentionally destroyed by the Trident, and Horizon’s abilities being unable to affect Lifeline’s DOC or Crypto drone.

Barring any last-minute delays, the Fight Night Event will drop in Apex Legends on Tuesday, January 5. You can check out the full patch notes here.