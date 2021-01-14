Apex Legends update fixes crashes and skin bugs: January 14 patch notes

Respawn Entertainment have pushed a new update for Apex Legends on January 14 to address the mass freezes in the game since the Fight Night update, along with fixes for crashes associated with clicking on Steam’s friends list, errors with “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard” skins and more.

At the turn of the year, the mid-season event update gave players loads of new content and cosmetics to sift through, ushering in the third year of Apex. However, concerns started to mount as people reported instances of the game stalling or just flat-out crashing.

Admittedly, the problem was tricky for the studio “to pin down consistently, but we are hopeful that we have addressed most of the cases where it happens,” as explained by Respawn.

The Apex team apologized that the fix took them a bit to manage, but their new patch will hopefully remedy most of the issues that we’ve seen so far in 2021.

Goooood morning Legends! Apologies it took this long, the dev team was really thrown for a loop with this one. We're going to keep monitoring to make sure we nipped it in the bud. 😅 https://t.co/EC9Ul4B4x2 — Alex is wearing a mask, you can too! 😷 (@alex_frostwolf) January 14, 2021

“Apologies it took this long, the dev team was really thrown for a loop with this one. We’re going to keep monitoring to make sure we nipped it in the bud,” Senior Social Media Manager Alex ‘frostwolf’ Ackerman said.

The Fight Night update came out on January 5 and there wasn’t that long of a turnaround for the devs to come up with a fix a little over a week later.

Still, players affected by the problems must have been counting down the days since the persistence of most freezes could curtail gameplay for hours on end.

Luckily, these won’t be issues that people will have to contend with for long if the new update pulls through, but Respawn will keep an eye on it in case there are still loose ends to clear up.

With Season 8 on the horizon, any more problems that should arise will have a chance to be fixed in that update or, if it’s pressing enough like the crashes, will come well before the new chapter of Apex.

The full list of changes from the January 14 patch notes can be seen below:

We’ve pushed out a patch that improves stability and (hopefully) fixes the freezing issues. This issue in particular has been tricky for us to pin down consistently, but we are hopeful that we have addressed most of the cases where it happens.

Additionally, the patch also provides a fix for the following: