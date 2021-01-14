Logo
Apex Legends update fixes crashes and skin bugs: January 14 patch notes

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:49 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 20:18

by Alan Bernal
apex legends pathfinder fight night respawn patch notes update
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have pushed a new update for Apex Legends on January 14 to address the mass freezes in the game since the Fight Night update, along with fixes for crashes associated with clicking on Steam’s friends list, errors with “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard” skins and more.

At the turn of the year, the mid-season event update gave players loads of new content and cosmetics to sift through, ushering in the third year of Apex. However, concerns started to mount as people reported instances of the game stalling or just flat-out crashing.

Admittedly, the problem was tricky for the studio “to pin down consistently, but we are hopeful that we have addressed most of the cases where it happens,” as explained by Respawn.

The Apex team apologized that the fix took them a bit to manage, but their new patch will hopefully remedy most of the issues that we’ve seen so far in 2021.

“Apologies it took this long, the dev team was really thrown for a loop with this one. We’re going to keep monitoring to make sure we nipped it in the bud,” Senior Social Media Manager Alex ‘frostwolf’ Ackerman said.

The Fight Night update came out on January 5 and there wasn’t that long of a turnaround for the devs to come up with a fix a little over a week later.

Still, players affected by the problems must have been counting down the days since the persistence of most freezes could curtail gameplay for hours on end.

Luckily, these won’t be issues that people will have to contend with for long if the new update pulls through, but Respawn will keep an eye on it in case there are still loose ends to clear up.

apex legends fight night pathfinder lifeline patch
Respawn Entertainment
The devs are hoping the new update means that all of the Fight Night issues will be fixed.

With Season 8 on the horizon, any more problems that should arise will have a chance to be fixed in that update or, if it’s pressing enough like the crashes, will come well before the new chapter of Apex.

The full list of changes from the January 14 patch notes can be seen below:

  • We’ve pushed out a patch that improves stability and (hopefully) fixes the freezing issues. This issue in particular has been tricky for us to pin down consistently, but we are hopeful that we have addressed most of the cases where it happens.

Additionally, the patch also provides a fix for the following:

  • Issues with event skins “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard”
  • Errors with clicking on Steam friends list
  • Text chat issues with Steam
  • Several Clubs-related issues
Handy Horizon Ult trick to outplay door campers in Apex Legends

Published: 14/Jan/2021 12:11

by Jacob Hale
Apex Legends Horizon ultimate black hole
Respawn Entertainment

If you’re looking for new ways to counter door campers in Apex Legends, Horizon might offer the perfect solution with her Black Hole ultimate.

Horizon is the latest Legend to be added to the Apex Games, arriving at the start of Season 7, dubbed the ‘Gravitational Manipulator’ because of her abilities’ focus on exactly that — reversing or controlling gravity.

She brings a very different dynamic to Apex gameplay if you play as her, and has clearly made a big impact on the meta. As it stands, she is head-to-head with Wraith for win rate, which shows just how effective she can be — hence why the devs are planning to nerf her.

Now, you can see why she’s so popular, with tricks like this one making her the gold standard in attacking even enemies who are behind closed doors.

Horizon apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon was introduced in Season 7.

While Horizon’s Passive and Tactical abilities are both impressive and helpful to navigating the game, her Ultimate ability, Black Hole, can be instrumental in changing your fortune — and incredibly frustrating to play against.

Apex Legends players will commonly use doors to their advantage. For example, you can sit behind them to keep an eye on enemies while you heal or revive a teammate.

While door camping is fairly common in the game, this clip from friarface shows just how devastating Horizon’s Black Hole can be, as she throws it down and immediately starts dragging enemies in through the door, throwing a couple of Thermite grenades at them for good measure.

The Black Hole essentially makes using the doors for cover useless and allows Horizon and her teammates to keep attacking their opponents, which is especially frustrating for them as they were trying to get the revive off.

It’s unclear yet how exactly Respawn plans on nerfing Horizon, so you’ll probably want to try this trick soon, as it might be too late once the patch comes in.

And next time you try to take cover behind a door, maybe do a quick scout of the area to make sure Horizon isn’t knocking about nearby.