Apex Legends crashes: Respawn respond to freezing and crashing since Fight Night update

Respawn Entertainment have been troubleshooting mass connection problems in Apex Legends as more players are reporting crashing and lagging throughout the battle royale, leading the studio to respond to the outages.
The PC community has been reeling since the Fight Night update on January 5 resulted in players experiencing multiple problems when trying to get into the Arena, and it’s since started to affect a wider net of users.
But the Respawn developers notified their players that they were indeed on the case soon after getting flooded with mentions and direct messages about the need to fix the login problems and overall state of the game.
In its lifespan, Apex Legends has been hit with huge outages or downtimes, though the developers have managed to move in fast every time to keep the lights on in the Arena.
This time, fans are hoping they can uphold that expediency with the latest problems, as Respawn refocus efforts to rectify the latest episode plaguing their battle royale.
“Hey Legends, we’re aware that some of you are experiencing crashes in Apex Legends and are actively looking into a fix. Stay tuned for more info as we have it,” Respawn said as they explored what was going on in the backend.
The problem has reached its height for a lot of people. Clips show people performing a finisher on one opponent just to exit the animation and being greeted by another person already shredding their shields.
The following weeks after a major update like the Fight Night event are jam-packed with players logging back on to the battle royale to see all of the new features and content drop.
As the problems persist, Respawn will want to get everything back on track so the rest of the mid-season event update can go without a hitch
Apex Legends developers are gearing up for the next season, and have provided some insight into which Legends will be getting nerfs and buffs in Season 8. Find out which of your favorite Legends could be impacted.
Every Apex Legends season brings something new to the table. From new LTM’s, Legends, weapon adjustments, map changes, and ongoing performance fixes. Respawn also tend to reign in any Legends that have been overperforming, while also buffing those that have struggled to make their mark in the meta.
With Apex Legends’ Season 8 update right around the corner, players are always curious about which Legends the developers have in their sights. Fortunately, Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein has given players insights into what we can expect in the upcoming season.
Season 8 Legend nerfs and buffs
Wattson
Wattson continues to be a tough cookie to crack. The Static Defender is barely seen in both casual and competitive play, but despite this, Wattson is still an incredibly strong pick. “The problem is that Wattson has a very high win rate, says Klein. “One that climbs aggressively with skill as well.”
As a result, this makes any nerfs or buffs incredibly difficult to implement as even the slightest changes could have a huge impact. “She’s fallen off from her near-100% pick rate peak, but it doesn’t take very much to push an already strong character from never seen to everywhere and a pain in the butt.”
One player suggested adding a toggle option to Wattson’s Perimeter Security, which would enable Wattson to launch deadly surprise attacks. “We really need to find non-power impacting ways to make Wattson more fun,” the developer said. “I think the toggle on fences has the potential to do that because you may also screw yourself by turning them off at the wrong time.”
The current top five highest win rate Legends are Horizon, Wraith, Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Wattson. Wattson may not be a top pick for most players, but that doesn’t mean her kit is useless. A lot of the current issues stem from Wattson’s abilities lacking the fun factor.
Wraith nerf
Always a strong Legend, Wraith may have been knocked off her number one spot by Horizon (more on that later), but is still set to get a nerf in Season 8.
“With Wraith, our approach is going to be very similar to Pathfinder. We’re going to take a look at her hitboxes and see how much wiggle room we have there. With Pathfinder, it turned out that we had so much… that was a 20% increase in hitbox size.”
Horizon nerf
Horizon currently has the highest win rate in the game.
The developers have noted that Horizon is still overperforming despite receiving nerfs to her Gravity Lift.
“Our theory internally right now is that she’s too safe with the tactical,” Klein says. “She can use it in so many situations to get out of trouble, and most frustratingly, she can sit atop the tactical and use a battery while A/D strafing faster than she could on the ground.”
Many Horizon players have been wary about nerfs to her tactical as it may end up feeling eerily similar to the Pathfinder nerf: “We’re looking at [her] move speed while on her tactical and acceleration while on her tactical, to see if we can at least turn her into a bit more of a sitting duck if she chooses to sit on top of it.”
This decrease in mobility would certainly be a pretty big nerf, but the developer is also keen to explore other routes as well. “The Pathfinder changes have taught us that attacking the hitboxes to bring a character’s win rate under control, without making them less fun is a promising route to try. I’d like us to do this more often.”
Revenant buff
Revenant has one of the most unique kits in the game.
“We’ve been struggling to find a good buff for Revenant,” says the Respawn developer. “I don’t think we’ve properly discussed just shrinking his hitboxes to give him power without making him more frustrating. I’ll bring it up in our balance round table.”
The Low Profile hitbox would certainly make Revenant harder to hit, enabling him to be much more aggressive in his playstyle. However, it could also end up making him a nightmare to play against. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see how Respawn handles this potential buff.
So, there you have, all the potential nerfs and buffs that could be coming in Apex Legends Season 8. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.