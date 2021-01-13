 Apex Legends dev reveals plans to nerf Horizon in Season 8 - Dexerto
Apex Legends dev reveals plans to nerf Horizon in Season 8

Published: 13/Jan/2021 23:04

by Alan Bernal
horizon nerf apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment

A developer from Respawn Entertainment has revealed more about the ways Horizon could get nerfed in Season 8 or beyond, as the newest Apex Legends coharacter has already overtaken all others in the win-rate category.

Horizon has been a delight to have in Apex Legends since her launch in Season 7. She’s had a strong presence in the battle royale that’s earned her a win rate that matches Wraith, but Respawn are going to be cautious with how they inevitably nerf the Gravitational Manipulator.

Admittedly, there is a multitude of ‘dials’ that Respawn can tweak with Horizon’s ability kit, but the studio is going to be careful not to ‘gut’ what makes her strong, according to Associate Live Balance Designer John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson.

“It’s safe to say (Horizon will) be getting nerfed,” JayBiebs said. “But how we do that is important… Looking at her tactical alone there are all sorts of dials we can turn including vertical lift speed, horizontal speed/acceleration, ejection speed/time, cool down, weapon accuracy, and the list goes on.”

Comment from discussion RSPN_JayBiebs’s comment from discussion "Wraith has officially been dethroned in winrate".

While the devs can just turn the knob down on any of those factors, meaningful nerfs to Horizon will take testing and smart tinkering so that Respawn can stay “true to her design intent and how it feels to play as her.”

The idea is to bring down the outliers of her power while still letting players who have been experimenting or having fun with the Legend to retain playstyles they’ve discovered and had success with, JayBiebs said.

Respawn thinks that Horizon matching Wraith’s win-rate is a great thing for diversity among high-priority pick characters, but they have to keep her in check lest she becomes OP.

apex legends horizon mirage

Apex players have been loving how much flexibility Horizon provides in the way of mobility, crowd control, and maneuverability, especially in tight engagements.

Her kit is really fun in terms of how you navigate full-on team skirmishers or 1v1 duels, but Respawn don’t want Horizon players to get carried away with power. JayBiebs hasn’t said when the Apex Legends community can expect her nerfs to come through, but they’re sure to be meticulously tested before hitting the live servers.

Horizon is just one of several Legends that Respawn are planning on tweaking for Season 8; for a full breakdown of all the changes that have been discussed so far by any of the developers, make sure to check out our Apex Legends Season 8 buffs and nerfs page here.

Apex Legends crashes: Respawn respond to freezing and crashing since Fight Night update

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:49 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 20:50

by Alan Bernal
apex legends fight night pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment have been troubleshooting mass connection problems in Apex Legends as more players are reporting crashing and lagging throughout the battle royale, leading the studio to respond to the outages.

The PC community has been reeling since the Fight Night update on January 5 resulted in players experiencing multiple problems when trying to get into the Arena, and it’s since started to affect a wider net of users.

But the Respawn developers notified their players that they were indeed on the case soon after getting flooded with mentions and direct messages about the need to fix the login problems and overall state of the game.

In its lifespan, Apex Legends has been hit with huge outages or downtimes, though the developers have managed to move in fast every time to keep the lights on in the Arena.

This time, fans are hoping they can uphold that expediency with the latest problems, as Respawn refocus efforts to rectify the latest episode plaguing their battle royale.

“Hey Legends, we’re aware that some of you are experiencing crashes in Apex Legends and are actively looking into a fix. Stay tuned for more info as we have it,” Respawn said as they explored what was going on in the backend.

The problem has reached its height for a lot of people. Clips show people performing a finisher on one opponent just to exit the animation and being greeted by another person already shredding their shields.

“My ping is like 30-40 and this happens to me all of the time,” one user said, explaining how their games can typically end. “‘Whew I’m behind cover.’ Downed.”

respawn entertainment apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn have encountered a few problems with Apex Legends since the Fight Night update.

This was a recurring theme across the PC community as players on either Steam and Origin reported similar experiences or flat out crashing or stalling out in the middle of a match.

The following weeks after a major update like the Fight Night event are jam-packed with players logging back on to the battle royale to see all of the new features and content drop.

As the problems persist, Respawn will want to get everything back on track so the rest of the mid-season event update can go without a hitch, so stay tuned to Dexerto and @TitanfallBlog for the latest updates.