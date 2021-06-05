How to get the Pride Month badge in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Apex Legends is celebrating Pride Month with a free in-game badge that you can throw onto your banner, and while it is simple to get your hands on, you may miss out.

Ever since Apex Legends launched over two years ago, Respawn Entertainment have been celebrating real-world events as well as important social and cultural movements in-game with different cosmetics.

Most of these have come in the form of badges that players can put onto their banner card and show-off in the pre and post-game menus.

With Pride Month underway across the globe, Respawn have added a Pride-themed badge to the battle royale that you can get your hands on pretty easily, just by playing the game.

The Pride badge went live in Apex on June 3rd, with Respawn dropping a video explaining why they felt that it was important to add a Pride badge to their battle royale.

It’s the most contemporary of Pride badges, representing a number of different communities under the LGBTQIA+ banner.

If you want to get it, all you have to do is start up Apex Legends, log in during the month of June. You’ll be granted the badge in the same way that the Black Lives Matter badge reward worked. You don’t have to go digging through the store or redeem any sort of code. You just need to log into the game.

How to claim the Pride badge in Apex Legends

Start up Apex Legends Load into the main menu Claim the free badge You can now equip it to your profile!

In celebration of Pride Month, we’ve granted all @playapex players a special Pride badge. Pride is the opposite of shame: It's about being proud of who you are. We stand with and support players of all sexualities and gender identities. #PRIDE pic.twitter.com/NfsgY6dZEi — Respawn (@Respawn) June 3, 2021

Now, if you miss out on the free reward, you might have to wait until next year to get your hands on it again. We expect the badge will only be a login reward for June, similar to how the BLM badge is now no longer gettable.

However, you’ll only need five minutes or so, given you just need to log in. You don’t even need to play a game, it’s so simple.