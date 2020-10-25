 Apex Legends reveals huge black hole teaser ahead of Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends reveals huge black hole teaser ahead of Season 7

Published: 25/Oct/2020 17:20

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends black hole teaser
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have revealed their newest teaser ahead of Apex Legends Season 7, involving a black hole and a small spaceship.

With Apex Legends Season 7 dropping on November 4, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale have been eager for details about the new Legend, a potential new map, and everything else that a brand new season brings.

The devs have already dropped some hints about potentially adding ‘Olympus’ as a new map, used Horizon as a potential new Legend to give players challenges, and started talking about who will be receiving a buff with the big update.

They’ve also added a big teaser in the form of a familiar-looking ‘UFO’ floating off the coast of both World’s Edge and King’s Canyon. Now, they’ve moved on to a new teaser – a black hole.

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horzion was the latest Legend to be teased in-game.

The black hole doesn’t appear in Kings Canyon or World’s Edge, but instead, is the main image being used to hype up the new Stories from the Outlands video

The video, which is set to go live on Monday, October 26 at 3 pm GMT/11 am EDT/8 am PDT, is titled ‘Promise’ and in the image showing the black hole, a small spacecraft can also be seen in the bottom left-hand corner. 

Some players have quickly suggested that the video is all about Horizon’s official reveal as a new Legend, but it could be showing a flight to Olympus for the new map. We won’t know for sure until the video is premiered. 

Each Tales from the Outlands videos has given us more and more insight into the bigger story surrounding Apex Legends, including things like the backstory of Bloodhound and the death of Forge. 

What this one has in store still remains to be seen, but it’s sure to be packed with teasers for Season 7, and potentially even other future seasons.

