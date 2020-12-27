Logo
Apex Legends stats for weapon damage per mag in Season 7

Published: 27/Dec/2020 14:22

by Joe Craven
Apex Legends weapons on light blue Apex background
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Weapon balancing has been discussed as much as ever during Apex Legends Season 7. Some insightful stats give detailed info on how each gun stacks up in terms of damage per magazine, before you need to spend time reloading. 

Any battle royale is bound to have different metas depending on weapon balancing. Apex Legends is no different, with players always discussing the viability of different weapons as the Legend pool and map changes.

As expected, Season 7 has consisted of a moderate meta shake up. The care package only weapons remain some of the strongest in the game, alongside the R-99, Volt, and Devotion.

R-99 being pointed to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 returned to floor loot in Season 7, having been made care package only in past seasons.

One way in which weapon strength can be measured is damage per magazine. Obviously, the weapons with larger magazine capacities will perform higher, but it can still provide a useful idea of which weapons can deal the most damage without the need to reload.

The graph mirrors these expectations, with larger magazine weapons generally performing better. Each weapon has four lines relating to it, reflecting the different rarities of magazines players can pick up.

The player who put this together, u/TheRozB, even provided details for magazine upgrades that affect how much damage your bullets do. It’s a great graphic, and reflects which weapons can cause the most carnage without needing to dip out of the action to reload.

Apex Legends weapon damage graph
u/TheRozb
Here’s how much damage you can deal with each weapon in Apex Legends, before you have to reload.

A notable takeaway is that the Mastiff deals more damage than the Peacekeeper, despite many loving the Peacekeeper because of its earlier season prevalence.

By some distance – touching 1000 damage per mag with its maximum upgrades – is the Spitfire. This won’t surprise anyone who has used the LMG, although its cumbersome handling and moderate recoil will negate some of this damage in the form of missed shots.

It’s a fascinating graphic, but remember that it’s not completely definitive as to the best weapons. Fast reloading or dipping in and out of the action cleverly can still go a long way.

Finally, keep in mind that these stats could change with weapon tuning updates, especially when Apex Legends Season 8 drops on February 2.

Apex Legends accidentally leaks new Stories from the Outlands for Pathfinder

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:56 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 12:00

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder Stories from the Outlands thumbnail
Respawn Entertainment

Ahead of the next Apex Legends Collection Event, Fight Night, fans can look forward to a new entry in the Stories from the Outlands series – revealed early on the game’s official website, before being taken down again.

Stories from the Outlands is Apex Legends official video series, which dives into the lore and history of the game’s unique characters. The latest was all about Horizon, before she was added as the newest Legend in Season 7.

Next up though, it’s all about a character that has been there since day one: Pathfinder. We already know that he’ll be the focus of the upcoming Fight Night event, getting his own Town Takeover, but we’re also getting some lore too.

On December 23, Apex Legends’ official website updated with a new blog post, detailing an upcoming Stories from the Outlands: Fight Night. The video wasn’t available to view yet, but the description and thumbnail were all there.

Pathfinder wearing new hat in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The preview for Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands.

Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Clearly, this wasn’t intended to go live just yet, and Respawn usually announces new episodes only the day before they’re due to go live. According to the webpage, this Fight Night episode is coming on Tuesday, December 29.

After it started doing the rounds on social media, Respawn’s comms director Ryan Rigney confirmed it had gone live early, and they’d be pulling the blog post until they were ready for “showtime.”

This episode should give us a new look at the history of everyone’s favorite MRVN. It may also tie in with the lore book which is being released in February, as Pathfinder searches for his creator.

The description of the episode read: “Not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Watch the latest installment of the Stories from the Outlands – “Fight Night”.

Clearly, this ties into the Town Takeover which is coming in the Fight Night event – teasers for this are already visible on the Olympus map in-game.

Pathfinder Town Takeover in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Teasers for Pathfinder’s Town Takeover have appeared on Olympus.

After the Stories from the Outlands episode premiers, it should be about a week until the Fight Night Collection event starts, likely on Tuesday, January 5.

It’s been a bad week generally for leaks coming from Respawn’s official channels, after the trailer for the event itself was also found on Twitter early.