Fortnite players insist Reload mode weapons are “better balanced” than Season 3’s Battle Royale

Fortnite Reload’s weapon balancing is being praised by players who are fed up with the loot pool in Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Royale.

Fortnite launched a new Reload mode with update 30.20, where players can once again drop on the OG Chapter 1 map for fast-paced rounds consisting of 40 players.

What caught the community’s attention is that you can respawn as long as a teammate in your squad is alive throughout the match.

The mode quickly surpassed Battle Royale in terms of concurrent users, amassing over 1 million active players within the first hour of its launch.

Such success was also thanks to the return of weapons from past seasons that Fortnite players haven’t seen in a long time.

Several players who were hit with nostalgia for Season OG and Chapter 1 while playing Reload insisted that the mode’s weapons were “better balanced” than the ongoing season’s loot pool.

This discourse stems from issues players raised in past weeks regarding the overpowered Nitro Cars and weapon balancing in the new Wrecked season. Because of the feedback, Epic has nerfed and buffed several gameplay elements in Battle Royale.

However, with the launch of the Reload mode, players prefer OG weapons without any weapon mods. One such player commented on social media, “Fortnite Reload weapons feel so much more accurate than normal modes.”

Another chimed in, “No bullet drop-off really makes the game feel a lot better.”

A third user wrote, “Hit scan and no bullet drop. They really need to bring that back to the main BR. Fortnite is anything but a realistic game so I don’t know why they are introducing these elements just for the sake of it.”

While Epic is pushing the envelope each season with more realistic graphics and innovative weapons, Fortnite players prefer the classic charm of OG weapons they started playing the game with years ago.