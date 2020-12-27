 "Rat" Pathfinder spot on World's Edge is perfect for Apex Legends ambushes - Dexerto
Apex Legends

“Rat” Pathfinder spot on World’s Edge is perfect for Apex Legends ambushes

Published: 27/Dec/2020 1:14

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

A new sneaky spot for Pathfinder to hide in Apex Legends has been discovered on World’s Edge, and it’s safe to say that enemies will have no idea of the ambush waiting for them when you’re up there.

Every Apex player worth their salt should know most of the game’s maps inside and out by this point. If you don’t have Olympus memorized yet we’ll let it slide since it’s a newer map, for now, but map knowledge is one of the most important things players need to stay on top of.

But, one spot even the most hardened veterans of the Apex games might not be aware of has been discovered, and it’s definitely one to keep in mind the next time you drop in for a match on World’s Edge.

Worlds edge map in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Seems there are still plenty of secrets hidden around World’s Edge just waiting to be discovered.

Redditor ‘the-tortalian’ is the one we have to thank for bringing this hiding place, which they lovingly refer to as a “rat” spot, to our attention, and even sharing a video of how to get up there with Pathfinder.

Located in the Sorting Room on World’s Edge, there is a large yellow pipe going from floor to ceiling in the middle of the room. There’s a slight bend at the top of the pipe, which makes it possible to hang out indefinitely (or until the ring closes) once you get up there.

If you’re rolling Pathfinder, it’s as easy as aiming your grapple at the top of the tube, and riding it for as long as you can. If you pull it off correctly, you should be sitting pretty where no enemy will ever think to look.

Found me another rat spot and decided to share! from apexuniversity

Now, just because Path is the legend used in this example, there’s nothing to say he’s the only one that could theoretically make it up there. Octane’s Jump Pad certainly has the potential to work, and Horizon’s Gravity Lift also comes to mind.

If you do manage to pull it off and get to this spot with either Octane, Horizon, or any other legend, drop us a clip @TitanfallBlog on Twitter. Bonus points if you manage to actually kill another player or squad while up there too!

Apex Legends

Respawn respond to RTX 3080 crashing Apex Legends after PC players report errors

Published: 27/Dec/2020 1:02

by Alan Bernal
rtx 3080 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment / Nvidia

Respawn Entertainment have been getting reports of Apex Legends stalling or crashing from users who fitted their PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 graphics cards, and the devs are looking for a fix.

Tracking down one of the new chips has been a laborious task for anyone who’s been wanting to give their computers a major upgrade. Unfortunately for some people who bought into the $700+ card have been encountering errors with Respawn’s battle royale.

“Is anyone getting constant crashing/freezing with a 3080?” has been a reoccurring question on Reddit and social media as users have encountered problems when playing with other people, “My Apex was fine before this GPU, and now I can’t play for more than 1-2 minutes without a crash.”

Luckily, that player and others said they were able to fix their issue by doing a “complete wipe of (their) desktop” which eventually got Apex Legends playing just fine.

pathfinder apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Some Apex Legends players using an RTX 3080 have been encountering PC crashes.

That might not be a solution many are keen to employ, however. People started to file requests for a fix to the issue, as more 3080s were either crashing or messing up as soon as Apex launched.

“Wait, Is Apex crashing on RTX 3080 a thing?” another user asked. “I just upgraded my graphics card yesterday and I’ve noticed several times now my game will freeze, and then crash with no error message.”

Though there isn’t word on a fix from the studio as of writing, Respawn have acknowledged the problem and are looking for more information from people who have encountered the crashes with a 3080 chip.

nvidia rtx 3080
Nvidia
The RTX 3080 has been a coveted chip for PC players, but it’s causing some issues for Apex Legends.

“I’ve seen a few people have the same issue and I’ve reported it to the team,” a Respawn rep named ‘Pav’ replied “If you could also provide the launcher you’re using and the error code that you’re seeing that’d really help us out. Thanks.”

While not every situation will be the same, anyone who encounters the problem is encouraged to send a report to Respawn; the more information they have, the more they have to work with to find a fix.

As more people buy into the new generation of Nvidia graphics cards, the development team will be sure to work on a solution before it affects more Apex players.