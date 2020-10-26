Apex Legends Season 7 Ranked changes: Split dates, maps, crossplay - Dexerto

Respawn have revealed what’s to come for Ranked play in Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension, which is going to have two splits across different maps, including the new Olympus arena, and crossplay between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The studio’s long term plans of merging their communities into one playlist has finally been realized. But progression towards your rank could play out differently depending on who you squad up with in the Apex Arena.

The Season 7 reveal held its fair share of twists and surprises, like a closer look at Olympus and the new Legend named Horizon, the devs also told us how the Ranked season will be split up.

Players grinding up to Predator will want to know when the mid-season reset will land as well as how rank progression will apply to teams with platters on multiple platforms.

Apex Ranked split dates and maps

The Ranked season in Apex is going to be broken into two different splits. One that takes place on Olympus, and the other moving to World’s Edge before the Ascension ends.

The Apex Legends community will be playing on the new map from the start of Season 7 on November 4 to December 15. After that, not only will ranks reset for everyone but teams will be switching over to World’s Edge for the rest of the way until Season 8.

Read more: Apex Legends Season 7 new mystery weapon leaked

For those keeping track, this means that Kings Canyon won’t be featured in Ascension’s Ranked playlists, though the devs said it would “return in a later season.”

Ranked Leagues and Crossplay

Console players who opt into crossplay will be able to play with anyone else on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. But we warned, if you have one PC player on your team, that means you’ll also be pooled with anyone else on Origin or Steam.

Even though this should dramatically expand the pool of players to matchmake, just know that having someone on PC will invite other players using mouse and keyboard.

Other than that, matchmaking will be the same as normal and lobbies will still be sorted by RP count. For people in Master or Apex Predator ranks, Ranked matches will only earn RP on the platform you’re on.

So if you’re in those particular rank leagues and want to climb higher on PS4, then it won’t carry over to your progress on Xbox or PC.

Season 6 Rank Rewards

Before the end of Season 6, Respawn will of course close out the era with rank-specific rewards for people to add to their inventory.

There’s going to be everything from Dive Trails to Badges and Charms that correspond to where you ended up in the Rankings by the time Season 7 rolls around.

An overload of content is coming to Apex Legends in Season 7, so keep it tuned to @Dexerto and our Apex Legends channels for all the latest news.