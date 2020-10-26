Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 new mystery weapon leaked

Published: 26/Oct/2020 12:40

by David Purcell
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment are readying up for the launch of Apex Legends Season 7 and it looks like one of the biggest changes coming in the next patch has been leaked already, a new weapon.  

The game’s meta has moved back and forth for some time, with particular legends looking stronger and weaker than others. The same goes for the guns laying around on the map and in loot bins as well.

Advertisement

It would appear that yet another firearm is coming soon to the Apex Games, but what that does to the meta remains to be seen. As of now, we don’t know anything about it – the bullets it carries, how it fires, or even the weapon class. But, it looks very different to anything else available.

A data miner has revealed the presence of the new gun in the game’s data files and even revealed a first look at the model before launch.

Advertisement
Respawn Entertainment
The Volt SMG was the latest weapon to be added to the game.

Apex Legends Season 7 weapons leak

While Season 6 might have been all about the Volt SMG, which uses energy ammo, it looks like another type of ammo is going to be in high demand when the next major update hits. It’s unlikely to be needing energy ammo again.

Popular leaker Biast12 has posted a number of interesting details about the game ahead of schedule, and on October 26 they appear to have leaked the title’s next addition to the loot pool.

As seen below, what appear to be a fresh rifle features, but has not been given a specific name just yet, however, given that Biast captioned the image ’30 x 30′ it seems as if this is the 30-30 Winchester Lever Action Rifle that was seen in earlier dev streams.

Advertisement

What is it?

His Twitter account is actually set to private, hence the screenshot above from Reddit. This fact also restricts the amount of people who may get to see the leak ahead of time, too, as well as other details he may spill in the buildup to Season 7.

Titanfall weapons have been added to the game in the past, such as the L-STAR and others. Some might say it looks like a skin or pre-evolution of the G7 Scout, others may lean on the G2A4 Battle Rifle from Titanfall and suggest this might be another version. Soon enough, the picture will be clearer anyway.

Once we hear more in the way of official confirmation about this gun, the seven previously leaked legends, and everything else – we’ll keep you updated on @titanfallblog.

Advertisement
Apex Legends

Huge Apex Legends leak reveals closer look at multiple new legends

Published: 26/Oct/2020 12:59

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

A huge new Apex Legends leak has revealed a closer look at the batch of new legends that are set to be added in the coming seasons.

When Apex Legends launched back in February of 2019, Respawn Entertainment confirmed that with each new season they release, a new Legend will also be added to the battle royale. 

Advertisement

As a result, we’ve seen new characters like Octane, Wattson, Loba, and Revenant shake up the meta, but in addition to those, there have been a whole host of leaked legends too. These legends range from early development, so just having a name, to those who look ready to be added. 

Previously, a pretty massive leak revealed that there are seven legends in line to be added over the coming seasons, however, a new leak has given players a closer look at how they’ll appear in-game.

Advertisement
Respawn Entertainment
Horzion was the latest Legend to be teased in-game.

In-game look at leaked Apex Legends characters

It comes from reliable leaker Biast12, who dropped a whole batch of screenshots regarding the upcoming legends – including those like Horizon, Valk, and Blisk. 

These were included in the previous leak, alongside names like Fuse and Ash, who also appear here, but there are also two new names mentioned – Gunzerker and Pariah. 

Neither of these two characters have an in-game model like the rest, and are represented by yellow and purple dummies. However, Gunzerker has been given the description of a ‘weapon’s enthusiast’ while Pariah doesn’t have a description. 

Advertisement

The previous leak only listed legend as either Offensive or Recon, but this hasn’t changed that with the legend descriptions. However, neither leak has managed to reveal the release schedule for these legends for the coming seasons, so it’s still a bit of a guessing game.  

All signs have pointed to Horizon being added in Season 7, though some players have suggested that Valk will be added in her place. Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see what Respawn has up their sleeve moving forward.

More news

   
Advertisement