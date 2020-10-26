Apex Legends Season 7 new mystery weapon leaked

Respawn Entertainment are readying up for the launch of Apex Legends Season 7 and it looks like one of the biggest changes coming in the next patch has been leaked already, a new weapon.

The game’s meta has moved back and forth for some time, with particular legends looking stronger and weaker than others. The same goes for the guns laying around on the map and in loot bins as well.

It would appear that yet another firearm is coming soon to the Apex Games, but what that does to the meta remains to be seen. As of now, we don’t know anything about it – the bullets it carries, how it fires, or even the weapon class. But, it looks very different to anything else available.

A data miner has revealed the presence of the new gun in the game’s data files and even revealed a first look at the model before launch.

Apex Legends Season 7 weapons leak

While Season 6 might have been all about the Volt SMG, which uses energy ammo, it looks like another type of ammo is going to be in high demand when the next major update hits. It’s unlikely to be needing energy ammo again.

Popular leaker Biast12 has posted a number of interesting details about the game ahead of schedule, and on October 26 they appear to have leaked the title’s next addition to the loot pool.

As seen below, what appear to be a fresh rifle features, but has not been given a specific name just yet, however, given that Biast captioned the image ’30 x 30′ it seems as if this is the 30-30 Winchester Lever Action Rifle that was seen in earlier dev streams.

What is it?

His Twitter account is actually set to private, hence the screenshot above from Reddit. This fact also restricts the amount of people who may get to see the leak ahead of time, too, as well as other details he may spill in the buildup to Season 7.

Titanfall weapons have been added to the game in the past, such as the L-STAR and others. Some might say it looks like a skin or pre-evolution of the G7 Scout, others may lean on the G2A4 Battle Rifle from Titanfall and suggest this might be another version. Soon enough, the picture will be clearer anyway.

Once we hear more in the way of official confirmation about this gun, the seven previously leaked legends, and everything else – we’ll keep you updated on @titanfallblog.