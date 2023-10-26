How Cross-Progression works in Apex Legends: Account merging confirmed in Season 19

At long last, cross-progression is finally coming to Apex Legends. After years and years of waiting, players who play across multiple platforms will now have their accounts merged – here’s how cross-progression works in Apex Legends.

Cross-progression has been the most requested feature by far in Apex Legends for the better part of three years. While cross-play was finally added in 2020, it took some time for cross-progression functionality to follow.

This, Respawn says, was because the game was never created with cross-progression in mind, and so retro-fitting it was no easy task. However, given the fervor from the community about it, they knew it had to be done one way or another.

As of Season 19, any Apex player who logs in and has multiple accounts will be able – or rather, forced – to merge their accounts into one single account, regardless of which platform they are on.

Cross-progression merges accounts in Apex Legends

Respawn explains that cross-progression will be mandatory, and there is no ‘decisions’ for players to make. After receiving an in-game prompt, all your existing accounts on each platform will be merged.

The account with the highest level will be treated as the ‘master account’, with the others simply ceasing to exist.

However, don’t panic, your progression like badges and cosmetics should be combined, and you will receive information about the total items being transferred.

This means, after this is complete, you will be playing on the same account, regardless of platform, so PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch will all be linked together.

Cross-progression merging will occur like this:

Players with multiple accounts will be notified in-game Account merging is mandatory, there is no choice to make Highest level account is the ‘master account’ Same experience and cosmetics on every platform

What is merged with Apex Cross-Progression?

Although we’re yet to see this in practice, we hope that there won’t be anything crucial lost. Respawn has clarified what will and won’t be merged, however, including stats. You can read their full explanation here.

CONTENT & COSMETICS

Unlocked Legends and inventory will be the same across platforms except for platform exclusives, including gifted items.

Limited to PlayStation PS+ Pack Items Limited to Xbox Xbox Founder’s Edition

Xbox Gold Items Limited to Nintendo P.A.T.H. Legendary Skin

PS+ and Xbox Gold items may be similar, they will be limited to the platform they were earned on unless they were earned on both platforms.

Note: the current Apex Legends EA Play Subscription Rewards must be redeemed by October 31, 2023. They will not be available after this date in preparation for Cross Progression’s launch.

CURRENCY

Apex Coins PC/Xbox/PlayStation: same balance across platforms

Nintendo: purchases and earned remain exclusive to Nintendo Crafting Materials EA Account bound: same balance across platforms Legend Tokens Heirloom Shards

PROGRESSION

1st Party Platform Achievements/Trophies Locked to each platform, but progress based achievements/trophies will unlock after accounts are linked Ranked Leaderboards Locked to each platform Challenges Completed (Rewards/BP) EA Account bound: same across platforms Prize Tracks XP

Once Season 19 starts on October 31, players will start to see their accounts merge.