Apex Legends Season 15 leak reveals potential new map & release date

According to leaked details from an industry insider, Apex Legends’ Season 15 map could revolve around the moon.

Leaks about a brand-new Apex Legends map started making the rounds several months ago. A Reddit post from this past February showcased an image of a half-developed space map set in an asteroid belt.

The Reddit leak claimed the locale would bear the title of “Divided Moon.” Naturally, Apex Legends players are eager to learn more, given that the shooter hasn’t received a new map since Season 11 introduced Storm Point late last year.

Now yet another leak points to the possibility of an additional play space launching in the not-so-distant future.

Earlier today, September 9, industry insider Tom Henderson claimed Respawn Entertainment has chosen the following title for Apex Legends’ next season: Eclipse.

This seemingly gives further credence to past leaks that suggest Season 15 will boast a moon theme.

Henderson further alleged the next major update for Apex Legends will go live this fall on Tuesday, November 1.

Despite Henderson’s relatively solid track record, fans should take the above leaks about Apex Legends’ Season 15 map and due date with a grain of salt for now.

But, of course, these aren’t the only premature details swirling about the future of Apex. Recent months have also seen supposed bits of information about another new Legend pop up.

One, in particular, involves a rumored hero named Catalyst. The expectation is that this playable character will launch alongside Season 15’s rollout, though Respawn and Electronic Arts have yet to publicly corroborate as much.