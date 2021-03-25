Respawn has said they will be giving out “free stuff” to Apex Legends players affected by the frustrating connection bugs, usually met with a ‘code:net’ error, preventing them from playing at all.

These issues have been particularly prevalent in Season 8, affecting players on all platforms. As a result, many players were unable to play on their main accounts, and had to use alt-accounts to get access.

The most common error code is ‘code:net’ – but this isn’t always the case.

What is code:net?

First, it’s important to clarify what code:net is. Contrary to popular belief, it is not a single error, but rather a generic error code for when an issue occurs and you are disconnected from the server.

As Chad Grenier, Apex Legends Game Director explains: “We don’t fix code:net, we fix the issues that cause it.”

Respawn gives free Heirloom and Apex coins

Dexerto has confirmed that at least one player who was seriously affected by the login errors was sent 150 Heirloom shards (enough for one Heirloom) and 15,000 Apex coins. To buy the equivalent number of coins would cost roughly $100.

This player wasn’t able to play on their main account for weeks, but once Respawn had their account back up and running, they credited it with the free items.

This was not handed out to the community at large affected by these issues, however. Given the volume of players experiencing similar problems, there has been some confusion about whether more players will be receiving compensation.

Apex players to get “free stuff”

On Twitter, Grenier has said that their first priority is to fix the issues, and then, players will be sent “free stuff.”

It’s unknown if the free stuff will amount to the same compensation that this individual was sent (150 shards & 15,000 AC).

Calm down, we plan to do a make good. We are still actively working on this issue. Priority 1 is getting the accounts back up, priority 2 get you some free stuff. — Chad Grenier (@ChadGrenier) March 24, 2021

The player who received compensation provided evidence to Dexerto that it was legitimate, and was a result of code:net errors specifically: “Game would load for like a minute but I could never see or make it to the lobby. Then would always get Code Net.”

This is a situation that many other players have found themselves in, but it’s unknown if any other individual players have received this level of compensation – if they have been compensated at all.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.