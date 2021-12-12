Apex Legends players still desperately want reactive character skins

Apex Legends has plenty of eye-popping cosmetics already, but players are still desperate for Respawn to take their reactive weapon camo concept and bring it to the game’s character skins as well.

All the way back in Season 1, Apex Legends developer Respawn introduced reactive weapon skins — weapon camos that changed appearance based on the number of kills you notched in each game.

Since then, these coveted cosmetics have remained some of the most sought-after in the game, and with each new reactive skin being locked behind that season’s final battle pass level, the grind to unlock them is no joke either.

Advertisement

While these shapeshifting skins are motivation enough for many players to grind out their battle passes, some Apex Legends fans want to see Respawn take the idea even further by introducing reactive character skins as well — and this isn’t the first time they’ve asked for this, either.

Apex Legends players still want reactive character skins

In a post on the Apex Legends subreddit, one player by the name of ‘u/seven920805’ reignited the conversation around reactive character skins, and even shared their own take on what one might look like.

The short video clip showed off an animated Wraith skin-changing outfit, shifting from a combination of pearly white and dark grey to a black and crimson alternative.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to eat up the idea of reactive characters skins in Apex Legends. “This is so satisfying,” one player replied. “Not to be mean,” another remarked, “but this is [a] cosmetic I would actually pay for.”

Others took the poster’s idea even further, suggesting ways in which the reactive skins might function. “When you’re the kill leader it turns red, if you’re the champ, yellow,” one player suggested.

“With Evo armor becoming a mainstay, I could totally see them making ‘dynamic skins’ that change based on your armor level,” a second fan speculated.

Despite the positive reception, this isn’t the first time that the idea of reactive character skins has been suggested. In fact, players have been calling for this type of cosmetic to be added since a few months after the game’s launch.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether or not Respawn will incorporate this idea into Apex, but the same demand that the community had two years ago still seems to be hanging around, with players as hyped as ever around the idea of reactive character skins.