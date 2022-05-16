Apex Legends players slam “grindy” Ranked Reloaded changes in Season 13

Apex Legends players are calling for Respawn to adjust Season 13’s Ranked Reloaded changes, as many have claimed the mode is already far too “grindy.”

Season 13 of Apex Legends began less than a week ago on May 10, but players are already asking for some big changes.

Just recently, members of the Apex Legends subreddit called for Respawn to adjust how solo queue works in Season 13, with many complaining about low RP gains.

Now, players are once again slamming new adjustments, this time honing in on Ranked Reloaded changes in a recent Reddit post, with some calling it “too grindy.”

The post in question from Reddit user ‘ShooterMcGavin000’ shows a graph of the current percentage of the player base in each respective rank.

Advertisement

The graph was pulled from ApexLegendsStatus.com, which keeps an ongoing tracker of a variety of public stats within the game.

Read More: Apex Legends players already want changes to Season 13 weapon pool

A large portion of Rookie and Bronze IV players can be seen in this graph, with a slow descent into the further ranks. The majority of the player base seems evenly split in Bronze and Silver, with a pretty large drop-off in Gold and very few players in Platinum.

Thus, it appears to indicate how players seem to be struggling to break into the higher ranks early on in Season 13, with many taking a while to get out of Bronze.

Advertisement

Dozens were quick to echo that same sentiment in the comments, with user “Id0ntunderstandj0kes” claiming that despite being out for less than a week, the graph shows that Season 13’s Ranked Reloaded is “too grindy” to rank up.

Of course, not all players shared that same opinion. Many instead claimed the graph only looks that way because it has been less than one week since Season 13 began.

Others argued this spread looks healthier than other seasons, with no large clumps of players getting stuck in Gold IV or Platinum IV.

Regardless of where you fall on the debate, Respawn will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on how things shake out during this first Ranked split in Season 13.