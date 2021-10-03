Apex Legends players discover nifty Caustic & Fuse combo to trap enemies

Apex Legends has 18 different characters that players can pick from, but not all of them work well together. The community has discovered a new combination involving Caustic and Fuse that’s trapping enemies to death.

Players are constantly looking for ways to innovate Apex Legends. Whether it’s learning new movements or discovering new combos, the game is evolving.

While each of the 18 different characters has unique kits, there are many different ways to pair some up and create a good team composition.

Turning to two underused legends in Caustic and Fuse might be a new recipe for destruction as these two ultimates work perfectly with one another.

Apex Legends players discover Caustic & Fuse ultimate combo

There are tons of different legends that players try out together to see which ones works the best as a unit. While most comps usually include a Wraith or Octane, there may be an off-meta pick to shake up the game.

This Reddit post by ‘ShinigamiTrinity’ shows off a deadly combo that players can start using in their Apex games that might just become the new meta. All you need is Caustic and Fuse ult and some coordination.

When you take Caustic’s smoke bomb ult and pair it up with Fuse’s ring of fire ultimate, things can get a little hectic for enemies. As seen in the clip, you can create a giant ring that encloses foes.

The ultimates themselves are not guaranteed to kill enemies but they will certainly push them out of position and give players a clean line of sight.

While these two characters may not fit into the current meta, this newly discovered combination can catch enemies by surprise when they get bombarded with flames and gas. Next time you drop in, give this duo a try and see if it’s as deadly as it seems.