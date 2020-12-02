Logo
Apex Legends players angered by Holo-Day Bash skin bundles

Published: 2/Dec/2020 12:45

by Calum Patterson
Holo-day bash skins
Respawn Entertainment

Holo-Day Bash

The Holo-Day Bash event is back in Apex Legends for 2020, running through the whole of December, and has brought back the fan-favorite LTM, Winter Express. Although players are loving the mode, there has also been some controversy over the cosmetic bundles added to the store.

As with each new event in Apex Legends, a handful of both new and returning cosmetics are back, available to purchase as bundles in the in-game store.

Although there are new skins for Legends like Loba and Revenant, and some incredible new weapon skins, there is some disagreement with how the bundles have been put together.

Certain weapon skins are clearly aligned with specific Legend skins, and were shown off together in the Holo-Day Bash trailer. But, these weapon and Legend skins have conspicuously been split up – appearing to force players into buying two bundles if they want the matching skins.

Gibraltar's Holo-Day Bash Apex Legends skin
Respawn Entertainment
This classic Gibraltar skin is back in Apex Legends.

This was first highlighted on Twitter and Reddit, with posts going viral about the seemingly deliberate move to mix up the weapon and Legend skins.

For example, if a player wants to have both Loba’s Legendary skin and match it with the legendary Spitfire skin in the same style, they will need to buy two bundles – while the Crypto skin matches with the P2020 skin in Loba’s bundle.

Skin bundles in Apex legends
Apex Legends / Titanfallblog
The bundles appear to mismatched the skins – and players think it’s deliberate.

“I was willing to pay the 25 bucks for the Loba skin WITH her gun. I’m not gonna break my wallet trying to buy both,” one player commented on Reddit. Other players called the bundles “anti-consumer.”

“It’s bullsh*t for people who bought the collection event last year, too,” another player said. “The new weapon skins are paired with old legend skins, and new legend skins are paired with old weapon skins.”

Season 7 has already had a couple of other monetization-related issues in Apex Legends. The most notable was due to a change to the battle pass system, which made it harder to level up at the same rate as past Seasons. Players accused the developers of doing this to encourage more people to buy levels.

Then, there was another issue after the price of the Legendary Hunt skin bundle was increased from 6,000 Apex coins to 7,300 without warning. However, Respawn later clarified that this was a mistake, and would refund the difference to anyone who had paid the higher price.

It’s unlikely the arrangement of these bundles are a mistake however, or will be changed. But, feedback from players may make the developers consider their bundle arrangements more carefully for future events.

Army National Guard CS:GO Missions: How to complete and earn points

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:44

by Calum Patterson
Army National Guard

As part of the Army’s National Guard Community Challenge, CSGO players competing will have the chance to earn extra points by completing various missions. Here’s how missions work, and how to get them done.

Army National Gaurd

Throughout the duration of the CS:GO community nights and tournaments running until December, you can rack up points for each game you win – while having points deducted for a loss.

But, it’s not just winning or losing you need to worry about – that’s where missions come in. Missions offer an extra opportunity to pick up points.

If you’re not already signed up, make sure to head to our info page for everything you need to get started.

CS:GO Community Night Missions

Missions are a way for players to earn additional rewards for winning matches, by not just winning matches for points but also playing, getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills, etc.

Players will enter a mission challenge and compete against themselves to complete a specific task. If you complete that task, i.e. 3 clutches in a game, you will win points that can be spent on the shop here.

Hometown Soldier Campaign

The Army National Guard started the Hometown Soldier Campaign on November 1, with missions that can be activated by any players with a CS:GO game account.

There are currently two missions that everyone can complete until the end of November:

  • Mission 1: Win 10 matches – 500 points
  • Mission 2: Win 60 matches – 20,000 points

At the end of the month, these missions will be replaced by two more on December 1, which will run until the end of December.

This is all in addition to the bi-weekly tournaments, where players will be ranked on their wins/losses. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with points, from a pool of 30,000 – full details here.