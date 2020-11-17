Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020: Start date, skins, Winter Express LTM - Dexerto

It’s almost that time of year again, and Apex Legends’ second holiday season is about to get into full swing. Holo-Day Bash is set to return for 2020, with all new skins, and a rerun of the Winter Express LTM.

To keep up with the yearly festivities, the first event of Apex Legends Season 7 will be holiday-themed – this we know thanks to some badges that have already confirmed the 2020 Holo-day bash ahead of an official announcement from Respawn.

The exact same thing happened with this year’s Fight or Fright event, for Halloween, which was also revealed early due to in-game badges that couldn’t be unlocked yet.

So, if you’re wondering when Holo-day Bash 2020 starts and ends, what kind of cosmetics will be available, and what mode to expect, here’s everything we know so far.

When is Holo-Day Bash 2020 in Apex Legends?

The Holo-Day bash will start on December 1, and run through until January 4. These dates haven’t been confirmed by Respawn yet, but reliable data-miner Shrugtal has provided the early schedule.

Unlike last year though, this is not a Collection event. Instead, like Fight or Fright, Holo-Day Bash 2020 is just a Themed event. That means there won’t be a new Heirloom to unlock, whereas last year, Pathfinder’s boxing gloves could be unlocked by completing the collection.

Holo-Day Bash 2020 skins

Just because it’s not a collection event though, doesn’t mean there won’t be new skins and cosmetics to get your hands on.

These skins will be available in bundles in the Item Shop, which have already been leaked by data miners. For a complete look at all the bundles and skins, check out our full post here.

Thanks to Biast12, we can see an early showcase of all the bundles that will be dropping during the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event.

There’s also an event prize tracker, which you will be able to complete through challenges.

Winter Express LTM

Speaking of challenges, you’ll want to complete these in the “new-and-improved” Winter Express LTM.

For those who didn’t play last year, Winter Express takes place on World’s Edge, with Mirage as the game announcer. The objective is to win control of the train over three rounds. And there’s no loot – instead, Legends are given preset loadouts.

How the mode will change for 2020’s version isn’t known yet, but there’s set to be “improvements.”