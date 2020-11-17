 Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020: Start date, skins, Winter Express LTM - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020: Start date, skins, Winter Express LTM

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:21

by Calum Patterson
Mirage Holo-Day Bash in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

It’s almost that time of year again, and Apex Legends’ second holiday season is about to get into full swing. Holo-Day Bash is set to return for 2020, with all new skins, and a rerun of the Winter Express LTM.

To keep up with the yearly festivities, the first event of Apex Legends Season 7 will be holiday-themed – this we know thanks to some badges that have already confirmed the 2020 Holo-day bash ahead of an official announcement from Respawn.

The exact same thing happened with this year’s Fight or Fright event, for Halloween, which was also revealed early due to in-game badges that couldn’t be unlocked yet.

So, if you’re wondering when Holo-day Bash 2020 starts and ends, what kind of cosmetics will be available, and what mode to expect, here’s everything we know so far.

When is Holo-Day Bash 2020 in Apex Legends?

The Holo-Day bash will start on December 1, and run through until January 4. These dates haven’t been confirmed by Respawn yet, but reliable data-miner Shrugtal has provided the early schedule.

Holo-day bash 2020 badges
Respawn Entertainment
Badges for Holo-Day Bash 2020 are already visible in Apex Legends.

Unlike last year though, this is not a Collection event. Instead, like Fight or Fright, Holo-Day Bash 2020 is just a Themed event. That means there won’t be a new Heirloom to unlock, whereas last year,  Pathfinder’s boxing gloves could be unlocked by completing the collection.

Holo-Day Bash 2020 skins

Just because it’s not a collection event though, doesn’t mean there won’t be new skins and cosmetics to get your hands on.

These skins will be available in bundles in the Item Shop, which have already been leaked by data miners. For a complete look at all the bundles and skins, check out our full post here.

Thanks to Biast12, we can see an early showcase of all the bundles that will be dropping during the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event.

There’s also an event prize tracker, which you will be able to complete through challenges.

Winter Express LTM

Speaking of challenges, you’ll want to complete these in the “new-and-improved” Winter Express LTM.

Winter Express LTM 2020
Screenshot via Biast12
Winter Express will return in the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event.

For those who didn’t play last year, Winter Express takes place on World’s Edge, with Mirage as the game announcer. The objective is to win control of the train over three rounds. And there’s no loot – instead, Legends are given preset loadouts.

How the mode will change for 2020’s version isn’t known yet, but there’s set to be “improvements.”

Apex Legends

Smart Apex Legends trick gives Horizon OP movement speed

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:47

by Connor Bennett
Horizon looking to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Share

horizon

Apex Legends players have got an interesting use for Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical ability that could help her become a pain to deal with in tight spaces.

After all the rumors and speculation about Valk, Horizon joined the Apex Legends party with the start of Season 7, giving players the chance to tweak their playstyle thanks to her abilities. 

Her ultimate, the Black Hole is the star of the show as it gives Horizon and her teammates the chance to suck enemies towards them with a mini black hole, resulting in free damage and kills as the enemies struggle to crawl away from it. 

As for Horizon’s tactical, the Gravity Lift, it might bear a resemblance to Octane’s launch pad – given that you can use it to jump to higher spots. However, it might be more powerful if you need to outplay an enemy while in a tight space.

Respawn Entertainment
Season 7 also introduced Horizon to the roster of Legends in the game.

As Reddit user loseryeet shows, instead of using the Gravity Lift to propel yourself to another spot, it’s actually better to use the air strafe speed boost that you get from it to outplay an opponent. 

If you toss the Gravity Lift down under, say one of the floating homes at Estates or Gardens, you can simply use the floor above you to control your movement instead of blasting off into the sky. 

It might be a quite situational tip, given that you’d need to be in a part of the map where your head can pretty much hit a roof of a floor, but the speed boost you get – as seen in loseryeet’s video – is pretty great and can leave your opponents bamboozled. 

Quite niche, but trap yourself under a building with horizons tactical for insane strafe speeds from apexuniversity

As situational as it is, you will still need to have some solid movement skills in your back pocket, otherwise, you’ll go flying off to one side and give your enemy a chance to win the gunfight. 

If you manage to master the situational tip, you’ll definitely get a leg up on some foes, plus, you’ll be able to look out for it if someone tries to use it against you.