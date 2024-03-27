Apex Legends players slam “cringe” Legendary stickers in cosmetic Packs

Apex Legends players are fed up with Legendary stickers diluting the reward pool following the Shadow Society event.

The debate surrounding Apex Legends’ cosmetic Packs has been around for quite some time, with many players growing continuously frustrated with the battle royale’s monetization practices.

This has only grown since the introduction of the sticker cosmetics, which were added to Apex Legends in Season 15.

It seems the debate may have reached a tipping point with Season 20, however, after fans have called out the introduction of Legendary stickers through Shadow Society event packs.

“Putting stickers in loot boxes as ‘legendary’ just to dilute the already diluted pool is still cringe af. Basically a scam,” argued one player, who explained that the only event Pack they purchased rewarded them with a Legendary sticker set.

Fans in the comments voiced their frustration with the event and compared it to another controversial past event: the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover.

“Worst event to date, at least in the Final Fantasy event you could buy some of the skins you wanted directly, here they force you to gamble via Packs,” said one player.

Others argued that those who purchase cosmetic Packs in the first place have no right to complain about their rewards.

“Event packs have odds, they show the odds and contents,” one fan argued. “They’re not scamming you, you scammed yourself thinking ‘I’m gonna spend money on this and get the stuff I want, no doubt.'”

While it’s true that Apex Legends has introduced more and more cosmetic items aside from skins into the overall cosmetic Pack pool, the battle royale is upfront about the odds for Apex Packs.