Apex Legends Loba Edition: Arms Dealer skin leaked, release date, price

A set of leaks has showcased the Loba Edition bundle that’s coming to Apex Legends, but how much will it cost, and when can we expect it to be released?

Legend Edition bundles are some of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game as they give players a chance to showcase who they main while wearing a stylish skin and matching cosmetics.

So far, Bangalore, Mirage, Pathfinder, Lifeline, Octane, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound have all had their very own edition bundles and thanks to a new leak, we now know that Loba will be next on the list.

Not only that, we’ve been given a first look at all the collectibles in the bundle and its obvious designers were aiming to create a sleek private solider-like theme.

Loba Edition cosmetic bundle leaked in Apex Legends

On September 15, reliable Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal showcased the Loba Edition bundle on Twitter.

With a sleek 30-30 Repeater cosmetic and the all-black ‘Arms Dealer’ skin that sees Loba carrying an arsenal of weaponry on her suit, this is definitely a bundle worth picking up if you main the Translocating Thief.

It’s obvious Respawn were going for a military-style look and they’ve completely nailed it. From the Apex beret to the robotic-like torso of the suit, it all looks absolutely incredible.

The bundle also comes with the ‘Quartermaster Andrade’ badge and of course, a sleek new gun charm. You can check these out below, along with the matching 30-30 Repeater skin.

When it comes to price, we can expect Loba’s Legend Edition to follow the trend of previous bundles and retail at $19.99 on the store, with the exception of EA Play members who can get it for a discounted rate of $17.99.

When is the Loba Edition releasing in Apex Legends?

While we don’t have a specific release date for the Loba Edition, leaker Shrugtal has confirmed that it will be available in Season 11.

So, although that does seem like a long time to wait, there’s plenty of content to get stuck into in the meantime, like the Evolution Collection event.

For now, that’s everything we know about the Loba Edition but rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as Respawn release any official information on the bundle.

