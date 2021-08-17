How to get Apex Legends Bangalore Edition with Exclusive Super Soldier skin

The newest Legend edition is now available for Apex Legends with Bangalore squarely in the spotlight. The pack comes with a featured Legendary skin for her, as well as other small cosmetics to collect.

The optional Legend editions for Apex Legends have now given seven of the game’s 18 characters, at the time of writing. Previous editions featured Lifeline, Bloodhound, Octane, Pathfinder, Gibraltar, Mirage and now Bangalore.

Whether you’re new to the game or want to get a special skin for your favorite Legend, the Apex bundles have a lot to offer players.

How to get Apex Legends Bangalore Edition

Bangalore is the next Legend blessed with a Legend bundle that will be available starting August 17 within Season 10 Emergence.

Her ‘Super Soldier’ themed outfit is reminiscent of the MCU’s Captain Marvel and the bundle will have her equipped with a ‘Trusty Sidekick’ skin for the Scout.

Legendary “Super Soldier” Bangalore skin

Legendary “Trusty Sidekick” G7 Scout skin

Exclusive “Mark of a Hero” gun charm

Exclusive “Striker” badge

1,000 Apex Coins

How much is the Bangalore Edition?

As usual, these Legend editions go for their retail price of $19.99, with the exception of EA Play members who can get it for a discounted rate of $17.99. Since 1,000 Apex Coins alone costs about $10, you can start to see the value some people can get with these bundles.

That goes double for Bangalore mains, in this case, since you’ll also be getting special cosmetics to celebrate the Professional Soldier.

How to get Bangalore Edition

Go to the store on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, or Origin/Steam on PC.

Navigate to Apex Legends

In add-ons, you’ll see the Bangalore Edition alongside old editions

After purchasing, you will have 1,000 coins and the cosmetics added in-game automatically

Where to buy:

There are also plenty of other Legend editions there to choose from, each with their own skin offerings to get.

Respawn are bound to release more Legend editions in the future, in case your favorite character has yet to show up in a bundle.