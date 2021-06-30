Apex Legends leaked skins from Genesis update: Bangalore, Gibraltar & more

Following the Genesis Collection Event, a set of unreleased skins have been discovered by dataminers in the game files. These include the Bangalore Edition skin, a range of cosmetics for an upcoming Arenas event, and an Epic Octane skin.

Season 9 of Apex Legends is well-underway and the recently added Genesis Collection event is giving players the chance to earn Revenant’s heirloom, the Dead Man’s Curve.

On top of this, the community has seen the return of the classic Kings Canyon and World’s Edge maps for the event, as well a series of buff and nerfs to their favorite Legends.

However, despite all of the new content to check out, players are always interested in unreleased cosmetics and upcoming skins. Luckily for us, the Genesis update delivered, with dataminers and leakers finding a variety of exclusive skins in the game files.

The following skins come courtesy of @GarretLeaks and @shrugtal.

Leaked Bangalore Edition skin: Super Soldier

The first cosmetics is going to be incredibly exciting for fans of the Professional Soldier, Bangalore. The popular Legend is getting her very own Edition bundle which is yet to be announced by Respawn.

These editions usually cost $19.99, or $17.99 for EA Play members.

Dataminers not only found the Legend skin, but also a G7 Scout cosmetic that goes alongside it.

Thrillseekers Arenas event store skins

The second set of cosmetics are linked to an Arenas event called ‘Thrillseekers’. Mirage, Gibraltar, Revenant, and Pathfinder are all receiving exclusive store skins for the event. There’s also a Legendary Rampart skin that will be available to players as a free track reward.

According to Shrugtal, it’s likely this event will run from July 13 to August 3.

Rampart – Wastelander

– Wastelander Gibraltar – Ring Leader

– Ring Leader Revenant – Seeing Red

– Seeing Red Pathfinder – Down Right Fierce

– Down Right Fierce Mirage – Chuckles the Barrelman

Thrillseekers Store skins. Arena event running from 13 July – 3 August. Likely sold in bundles. pic.twitter.com/Be1U0Gt9cu — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 29, 2021

There’s even a number of store weapons that look like they’re linked to the Thrillseekers event. They’ll likely be added to the store and be available to purchase in bundles.

Store weapon skins (Prowler / R99 / R301) pic.twitter.com/b2cRlglWEW — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 29, 2021

Epic Octane store skin

Epic Octane for the next store-based event pic.twitter.com/bTg5QkvQXj — Garret (@GarretLeaks) June 29, 2021

Loba Rum Runner recolor

Looks like the Rampart and Rev recolors didn't make it in – just Loba's recolor. Name: "Rum Runner" pic.twitter.com/2hy9Low77j — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 29, 2021

Leaked Crypto Prime skin: Dragonskin

It looks like Crypto will be receiving his very own Prime skin in the near future called ‘Dragonskin’.

Incoming Prime skin for Crypto: "Dragonskin" pic.twitter.com/UWVTsbOHQt — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 29, 2021

So, there you have it, that’s all of the leaked from the recently added Genesis Collection event.

No release dates have been scheduled for the majority of these cosmetics, but we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for the Thrillseekers event which will hopefully arrive in mid-July.