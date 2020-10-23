 Apex Legends release for Nintendo Switch delayed - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends release for Nintendo Switch delayed

Published: 23/Oct/2020 17:54 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 18:01

by Alan Bernal
EA

Respawn Entertainment has announced that they are delaying the official release of Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch, after announcing their launch on Steam for PC players.

The news that Apex was coming to Switch was first shared during the EA Play Live event on June 18, where they revealed the next stages of the game’s development. It finally put a host of rumors and leaks to bed since Apex’s debut back in 2019, as players wanted to immediately take the Arena with them on-the-go shortly after launch.

The news would have opened the game to expand its player count by millions, but Switch players will now have to wait a little longer after further delays were announced.

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date

Respawn confirmed that the new Switch port has been delayed until early 2021 after it was expected to arrive with the Steam version of the game.

“For those who game on the Nintendo Switch, we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time,” Apex Game Director Chad Grenier confirmed, on October 23.

“This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out,” the Respawn dev continued, “Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year.”

EA
Apex Legends will be on all the major consoles in early 2021.

While it is being delayed, he confirmed that it still arrive with all of the expected features, “of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”

This won’t be the first time a major battle royale comes to Nintendo Switch. EA and Apex Legends are going to compete against Epic Games and Fortnite for the many battle royale fans on the platform.

The initial announcement was a longtime coming. Reports for a Nintendo Switch port have been around for about as long as Apex Legends has been released to the world.

In a 2019 interview only months after Apex’s release, Project lead at the time, Drew McCoy, said that the company knew a Nintendo port was on many people’s wishlist. Since then, it’s been a waiting game for Nintendo fans who have been waiting to get into the Arena.

Respawn Entertainment
Players from all walks of consoles will be able to drop into Apex Legends soon.

There were a lot of questions revolving around the technical limitations of the Switch that would be a hurdle for a port, but the developers are now committed to releasing it early in 2021.

It’s unclear what the download size for the Switch version will be, so stay tuned to Dexerto for all the latest information on the upcoming Apex Legends port.

Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends coming to Steam? Release date, cross-play, more

Published: 23/Oct/2020 16:48 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 16:51

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment has finally announced the release date for when Apex Legends is coming to Steam, meaning that PC players no longer have to rely solely on EA’s own Origin launcher to boot up the title.

EA has teamed up with Steam, bringing their EA Play service to the platform. You can also now buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 21 on Steam too. It was only a matter of time until Apex joined the lineup.

However, the Apex release is now on its way, after it was initially expected to drop on Steam at the same time as Apex’s launch on Nintendo Switch, as well as the introduction of cross-play.

EA Play on Steam
Steam
EA’s subscription service, EA Play, is now available through Steam.

When is Apex Legends coming to Steam?

After plenty of leaks and rumors about the big release, Respawn finally confirmed on October 23  that Apex Legends is coming to Steam on November 4, along with the release of Season 7.

“Apex Legends is officially coming to Steam when Season 7 launches on November 4, 2020,” they revealed in a blog post.

EA first teased a partnership with Steam on October 25, when they tweeted out a video of an EA-emblazoned mug with steam coming out of the top of it.

This doesn’t mean that EA games will no longer be available on Origin, instead they will also be available on Steam with players able to play with friends on either launcher.

EA/Apex LegendsPlayers on all platforms will be able to with and against each other in Apex Legends.

Exclusive Steam cosmetics for Apex Legends

As a reward for players coming to Apex Legends on Steam, three exclusive weapon charms will be available. The charms themselves are related to Valve games Portal and Half-Life.

Three steam weapon charms for Apex Legends
EA
The charms all have some inspiration from Valve games.

Apex Legends on mobile?

EA previously confirmed that they were working on a mobile version of Apex legends, but have gone quiet since. The Nintendo Switch release has now also been delayed until a later date.

“This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out,” Respawn revealed, “Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year.”

Apex Legends Cross-play

Cross-platform play was confirmed during EA Play in June, and was expected to release at the same time as the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions, “when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play.”

It was also confirmed, in the October 23 announcement, that PC players on Origin can switch to Steam and keep their account progress on the other launcher.

“If you’ve previously been playing on Origin, feel free to give it a spin on Steam,” Respawn Game Director Chad Grenier added, “all your account progression and unlocks will carry over between the two platforms. ”

EA stopped selling new games through Steam several years ago, instead choosing to run games through their own platform, Origin. This return allows them to reach a wider player-base.

Apex Legends has been a resounding success for EA. It reached 50 million players worldwide in just 28 days, challenging Epic Games’ global phenomenon Fortnite.