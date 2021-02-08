 Apex Legends: How to get more Apex Coins, Legend Tokens and Crafting Metals - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends: How to get more Apex Coins, Legend Tokens and Crafting Metals

Published: 8/Feb/2021 15:45 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 15:48

by Matt Porter
Respawn Entertainment

Share

There’s a wide variety of incredible cosmetics available in Apex Legends, but in order to access them, you’re going to need to get your hands on some in-game currency like Legend Tokens and Crafting Metals. 

Just like its battle royale rivals, Apex Legends allows players to purchase new cosmetics like weapon skins, banners, and voice quips with micro-transactions.

None of these items provide players with any competitive advantage in the game, but they do help you stand out from the crowd – especially when you’ve got some classic skins to brag about to newer players.

So, let’s take a look at how you can get your hands on Apex Coins, Legend Tokens, and Crafting Metals in-game as these are vitals to getting cosmetics.

Players can purchase cosmetic items from the in-game store.

How to get Apex Coins

The easiest way to get your hands on new items is by buying some Apex Coins, which are available for purchase in the game using real-world money.

Players can spend anywhere from $9.99 up to $99.99 on this currency, which can then be used to buy Apex Packs, specific items found in the in-game store, or features from the Armory.

Apex Coins can also be used to unlock new playable legends and seasonal battle passes as well.

Apex Coins can be bought using real money.

How to get Legend Tokens 

Legend Tokens cannot be purchased with cash and are awarded to players for reaching the next level, allowing players who earn enough of them to unlock new legends from the store.

With leaks from data miners seemingly revealing the names and abilities of some potential new arrivals for Apex Legends, it seems like a lot of new content is on the horizon. So, the more Legend Tokens you have, the better.

Legend Tokens or Apex Coins can be used to unlock new characters.

How to get Crafting Metals 

Finally, players can also unlock new items using Crafting Metals. These can be exchanged for weapons skins inside the Armory, but currently, the only way to get your hands on them is inside Apex Packs.

For players who don’t really want to spend any cash on in-game cosmetics, Apex Packs can also be unlocked by simply playing the game, as they are offered as rewards to players who have leveled up and through the battle pass too.

You can find different variants of Crafting Materials inside these packs, too. These include Common (15), Rare (30), Epic (200), and Legendary (600) types, which all have a different value. The rarer the Crafting Materials you find, the more currency you will have to spend on crafting cosmetics. These typically sell for between 30 to 1,200 Crafting Metals a piece.

Crafting Metals can be exchanged for new weapon skins.

Respawn have also revealed the expected drop rate for the rarity level of items that can be found inside them, with players having a 100% chance of finding at least one rare item inside.

Apex Legends includes information on the drop rate of rare items.

For those planning on buying Apex Packs but worried about getting the same item multiple times, Respawn have confirmed that Apex Packs have duplicate protection, meaning that once you have unlocked an item, you won’t receive it from an Apex Pack again.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends player shows how effective Fuse’s Grenadier ability can be

Published: 8/Feb/2021 13:48

by Alex Garton
Fuse Grenade passive
Respawn Entertainment

Share

An Apex Legends player has pulled off an absolutely incredible Arc Star throw that directly hit an opponent 250 meters away using Fuse’s passive ability.

The arrival of Season 8 has meant a lot of exciting additions and changes for Apex Legends players. From extensive map changes to King’s Canyon to the new 30-30 repeater rifle, there’s plenty of content to get stuck into in the new season.

However, perhaps the most significant update of Season 8 was the arrival of Fuse to the roster of Legends. Although he hasn’t been out long, he’s already become a fan-favorite legend among the community. One aspect of his kit that everyone loves is his ability to throw grenades further and more accurately than any other character.

Well, one Apex player has shown exactly what Fuse’s passive ability is capable of, landing a 250 meter Arc Star throw on an opponent.

Fuse - new legend
Respawn Entertainment
Season 8 of Apex Legends launched on February 2.

Apex Legends player lands insane Arc Star throw

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit of a player landing a 250m Arc Star throw has gone viral with thousands of responses.

Using the new Legend Fuse, CompControlled can be seen firing a grenade at a set of opponents far away in the distance. His first attempt falls slightly short so he loads up an Arc Star and goes for a second try.

After lining up the shot, his teammates ping exactly where the enemies are located and he adjusts the indicator to ensure it lands directly on them . Then, he goes for the throw and the star flies through the air and directly hits an opponent over 250 meters away. Completely lost for words, he and his teammates burst into laughter, in shock that he actually landed a direct hit with the star.

G’day Mate (250m Arc Star Throw) from r/apexlegends

It’s fair to say CompControlled’s throw was extremely lucky and would be difficult for any Apex Legends player to replicate. However, it does show how effective Fuse’s passive can be when used properly at range.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for anymore extraordinary Fuse grenade clips as there’s guaranteed to a lot more over the course of Season 8.