Apex Legends hidden message reveals Mirage is related to Titanfall 2 characters - Dexerto

 Apex Legends hidden message reveals Mirage is related to Titanfall 2 characters
Apex Legends hidden message reveals Mirage is related to Titanfall 2 characters

Published: 16/Jan/2021 17:53

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Mirage Selfie With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

A secret lore drop found on the Mirage Voyage – brought back by Respawn in the lead-up to Season 8 – has revealed a close connection between the Holographic Trickster and two characters from Titanfall 2.

In a surprise move on January 15, Respawn threw the original Apex Legends’ map – Kings Canyon – back into the rotation for the first time in Season 7. This version of Kings Canyon features the Mirage Voyage airship, hovering over the remains of Skulltown.

While pro players and content creators largely criticized Kings Canyon in Season 6 – leading to its absence from the rotation in Season 7 – the announcement was met with support from the community, including praise for bringing the Mirage Voyage to Kings Canyon for the first time.

The airship is not the only new addition in Kings Canyon. A hidden voice message on a phone revealed a connection between the game’s loveable jokester Mirage and two characters from Respawn’s previous franchise: Titanfall 2.

Titanfall 2 6-4 Droz Davis Selfie
Respawn Entertainment
A hidden voice message has revealed that Mirage is the nephew of two Titanfall 2 characters: Davis and Droz.

The message from Evelyn Witt – Mirage’s mother – begins with an imitation of Kuben Blisk (another Titanfall 2 character with ties to Apex Legends), then switches to a more personal tone. Evelyn covers a range of topics, including her on-going struggle with what appears to be dementia.

Halfway through the message, she drops a bombshell when mentioning two of Mirage’s uncles, Droz and Davis. Titanfall 2 fans will already be familiar with those characters: both were members of ‘The 6-4’ mercenary group and helped Jack Cooper defeat Titanfall 2’s antagonists, the IMC.

Evelyn also says that her brothers would “always make me laugh, like Elliot.” Fans of Droz and Davis will certainly remember their funny banter during Titanfall 2’s mission ‘The Ark’, and it appears the two mercs passed their sense of humor down to their nephew Elliot.

Some Apex Legends players have already gone back and found other connections between the pair and Mirage. In a short clip posted to Reddit by ‘u/R0NiR’, Davis and Droz can be seen taking a selfie during a Titanfall 2 scene, something Mirage fans will be very familiar with seeing.

Mirage’s Uncles Droz and Davis ! They are from Titanfall 2 ! Now We Know Where His Sense Of Humor Comes From 😀 from apexlegends

This is far from the first tangible connection between Apex Legends and Titanfall 2, which share the same in-game universe. Previous hints from Respawn include a Jack Cooper crossover, Bloodhound concept art, and appearances from Titanfall 2 characters like the simulacrum Ash.

Respawn has previously shut down rumors regarding the development of a Titanfall 3, to the disappointment of many fans. Despite no confirmed plans for a new Titanfall installment, the Apex Legends developer continues to tease fans with new tie-ins between the two franchises.

Apex Legends teases Season 8 Legend abilities in-game

Published: 16/Jan/2021 17:26

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends season 8 missile ability
Respawn Entertainment / u/MisterMnMss

The time has come for Apex Legends to begin dropping teasers for the new Legend, as we’re only weeks away from the launch of Season 8. Players have already found the new hints dropping (literally) on Kings Canyon.

Like previous seasons, Respawn likes to drop some hints about the upcoming character, and specifically their abilities, in-game, so that everyone can jump on the hype train early.

Last season, it was all about Horizon’s Gravity Lifts, which were placed sporadically around the map, and players could activate them after getting her access key from the Firing Range.

This time, players won’t need to do any hunting, but will need to survive till the later rings on Kings Canyon to see the teaser for themselves.

Season 8 Legend teaser on Kings Canyon

Kings Canyon returned to Apex on January 15, along with Mirage Voyage, and will be around for one week. Apex also released the first teaser on social media, all about Salvo.

But the in-game teasers are what it’s all about, as we finally get to see what the new Legend will be capable of.

Once you survive until the later rounds, random missiles will begin dropping from the sky. Check out this video of it in action.

They sit dormant until they are shot at – which will cause them to spontaneously combust, erupting the surrounding area in fire. Players have started to show the teaser in action on Reddit.

How exactly this will work as a Legend ability remains to be seen. It could be like Bangalore or Gibraltar’s abilities, where they explode automatically, or perhaps players will need to shoot them to set them off.

Fuse missile apex legends

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

That, we still don’t know. Respawn are unlikely to reveal them until much closer to the season launch, typically around one week before.

If you don’t mind the spoilers, data miners have been trying their hardest to uncover who the Legend will be and their abilities. Although, it’s always worth remembering that Respawn have tried to fool data miners before – like with Forge.

How they will fit into the lore is also unknown, but all signs point to them being from the planet Salvo, which has just reunited with the Syndicate – the group in charge of the Apex games.