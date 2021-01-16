Apex Legends hidden message reveals Mirage is related to Titanfall 2 characters - Dexerto

A secret lore drop found on the Mirage Voyage – brought back by Respawn in the lead-up to Season 8 – has revealed a close connection between the Holographic Trickster and two characters from Titanfall 2.

In a surprise move on January 15, Respawn threw the original Apex Legends’ map – Kings Canyon – back into the rotation for the first time in Season 7. This version of Kings Canyon features the Mirage Voyage airship, hovering over the remains of Skulltown.

While pro players and content creators largely criticized Kings Canyon in Season 6 – leading to its absence from the rotation in Season 7 – the announcement was met with support from the community, including praise for bringing the Mirage Voyage to Kings Canyon for the first time.

The airship is not the only new addition in Kings Canyon. A hidden voice message on a phone revealed a connection between the game’s loveable jokester Mirage and two characters from Respawn’s previous franchise: Titanfall 2.

The message from Evelyn Witt – Mirage’s mother – begins with an imitation of Kuben Blisk (another Titanfall 2 character with ties to Apex Legends), then switches to a more personal tone. Evelyn covers a range of topics, including her on-going struggle with what appears to be dementia.

Halfway through the message, she drops a bombshell when mentioning two of Mirage’s uncles, Droz and Davis. Titanfall 2 fans will already be familiar with those characters: both were members of ‘The 6-4’ mercenary group and helped Jack Cooper defeat Titanfall 2’s antagonists, the IMC.

Evelyn also says that her brothers would “always make me laugh, like Elliot.” Fans of Droz and Davis will certainly remember their funny banter during Titanfall 2’s mission ‘The Ark’, and it appears the two mercs passed their sense of humor down to their nephew Elliot.

Some Apex Legends players have already gone back and found other connections between the pair and Mirage. In a short clip posted to Reddit by ‘u/R0NiR’, Davis and Droz can be seen taking a selfie during a Titanfall 2 scene, something Mirage fans will be very familiar with seeing.

This is far from the first tangible connection between Apex Legends and Titanfall 2, which share the same in-game universe. Previous hints from Respawn include a Jack Cooper crossover, Bloodhound concept art, and appearances from Titanfall 2 characters like the simulacrum Ash.

Respawn has previously shut down rumors regarding the development of a Titanfall 3, to the disappointment of many fans. Despite no confirmed plans for a new Titanfall installment, the Apex Legends developer continues to tease fans with new tie-ins between the two franchises.