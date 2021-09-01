When is the Apex Legends Halloween event? Release date & skins

October is on the horizon and that means the Apex Legends Halloween event isn’t too far away, but what limited-time cosmetics, skins, and LTMs can we expect to see during the spooky holiday?

Season 10 of Apex Legends is well underway and the community are enjoying all of the new content that arrived with the major update,

Whether it’s the World’s Edge map changes, the brand new Legend Seer, or the lethal Rampage LMG, Emergence certainly had a huge impact on the meta.

Despite this, now the initial excitement for the start of the season has passed, players have already got their eyes set on the next event and with October fast approaching, there’s only one holiday on everyone’s mind.

Respawn always puts on an incredible event when it comes to Halloween, and with dataminers already revealing some impressive monster-themed skins, it doesn’t look like the devs are going to disappoint this time around.

When does the Apex Legends Halloween event begin?

While Respawn hasn’t revealed a specific date for the 2021 Halloween event, we can assume it’s going to kick off around the same time as last year.

Looking back, Fight or Fright began on October 22, 2020, so we can assume this year’s event is going to start in mid to late October. The devs usually host the event in the lead-up to the holiday, so expect it to kick off around a week before Halloween.

Apex Legends Halloween Event skins & cosmetics

While it’s likely players can expect the return of some classic Halloween skins from the past, a set of leaks has revealed some new monster-themed cosmetics that may be arriving during the event.

Courtesy of reliable dataminer Garretleaks, a Legendary Revenant skin was found in the game files, alongside a set of spooky holosprays. While the cosmetic is nowhere near finished in its current state, it’s obvious it’s going to be a fearsome skin once it’s complete.

All things currently for the "Monsters" (Codename) Collection event.

Considering Bloodhound is a simulacrum I think this may be based off the legends PERSONAL monsters pic.twitter.com/ii3LLMDoFk — Garret (@GarretLeaks) August 4, 2021

It’s worth noting that the Bloodhound holo spray also hints that we could be seeing Simulacrum skin for the Legend. The collectible clearly shows the Technological Tracker with a robotic arm, so it’s likely this cosmetic will also be a part of the Halloween event.

Advertisement

Will the Apex Legends Halloween Event have an LTM?

For now, Respawn hasn’t confirmed whether the 2021 Halloween Event will include a new LTM. However, it’s possible they simply re-introduce the Shadow Royale mode that came with the Fight or Fright event last year.

This LTM means instead of being eliminated from the match, players are instead turned into Shadows that can wall-run and double jump.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the devs bring back Shadow Royale, as it’s a fan favorite mode that the community is desperate to play again.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Halloween event. While we don’t know the full details just yet, it’s likely Respawn will have news on their plans for the spooky holiday in the near future.