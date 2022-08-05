Apex Legends devs planning Charge Rifle nerf but its not coming soon

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they’re working on a long-awaited nerf for the Charge Rifle, but it won’t be coming in Season 14.

Just like many of its battle royale rivals, Apex Legends has had its fair share of issues with overpowered weapons and items over the last few seasons as Respawn have constantly tried to get things tuned properly.

At the start of Season 13, a handful of weapons went under the knife – including a handful of LMGs and the L-Star – but that allowed other guns to come to prominence in their place.

The Charge Rifle, which has been nerfed previously, has been giving players headaches over the last few months, but the frustrations have only increased with the popular Armed and Dangerous mode – seeing as it’s one of the stronger weapons in that LTM.

Charge Rifle nerf in the works for Apex Legends

With Season 14: Hunted on the horizon, many players have called on Respawn to knock the sniper rifle down a peg or two. Though, that won’t be happening.

“There’s no plans to do anything about the Charge Rifle in Season 14”, senior game designer Eric Canavese confirmed to TheLoadout. However, there are irons in the fire for the sniper to be changed.

“We understand some of the issues with the Charge Rifle… We know how it spikes a bit differently… So, we are thinking about it, we’re working on it, but we have nothing to announce and no plans we can talk about at the moment.”

Respawn Entertainment The Charge Rifle is a long-range weapon in Apex Legends that can deal serious damage.

While the devs may not have plans to change the weapon in Season 14, if it remains a big talking point throughout the new update, we may see something happen around the mid-season update – it just depends on how big of an issue it becomes.

As of now, though, expect to see the Charge Rifle still chunking shields and health from range as we try to get to grips with Vantage and everything else in the new season.