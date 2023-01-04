Apex Legends players want Rampage-style buff for “least picked” sniper

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Apex Legends fans want to see the “least picked” sniper get a charging buff similar to the Rampart in order to boost its utility.

Apex Legends is set to get some pretty big updates to kick off 2023, with the new Spellbound Collection Event introducing new cosmetics and a new heirloom for Seer.

With Season 16 set to begin sometime in February 2023, players are eager to see what changes developer Respawn Entertainment has for the roster of Legends and the assortment of weapons.

Now, some fans are calling for the Sentinel to receive a Rampage-style buff in Season 16 and plenty of other members of the community seem to agree.

Apex Legends players call for charged Sentinel buff

The discussion started from a post on the Apex Legends subreddit from user Lenny_72_72, who asked the community if they thought the charged Sentinel “should be able to destroy a door just like the charged Rampage.”

They explained they thought it made sense as both weapons use items to charge up and increase their power. For those who may not know, the Rampage’s unique “Revved Up” mechanic allows players to use a thermite grenade to increase fire rate for a brief period as well as break doors down in two shots.

The Sentinel sniper Rifle has a similar “Amped” mechanic that allows players to use a shield cell to increase the gun’s damage by 25% for 120 seconds. Unfortunately, the Sentinel does not have the added benefit of breaking down doors while Amped.

Many fans thought the change would be welcome, as it’s not too obtrusive and would give the Sentinel a bit more utility in combat. “Yeah why not, it’s already the least picked sniper by the community I reckon,” said one fan.

Another player noted that the buff seemed balanced already thanks to the Sentinel’s low rate of fire. “The shot rate means the person behind the door can move.”

However, many were quick to note that as long as the change was limited to simply breaking doors and not shooting through them, it would be a welcome addition. Of course, whether or not these changes will make it into Season 16 remains to be seen, but the community seems to agree it would be a welcome change.