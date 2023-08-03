Charge Rifle gets massive rework in Apex Legends Season 18: Full details

The Charge Rifle will undergo a rework in Apex Legends Season 18. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes made to the weapon and how it will work from the new season onwards.

Out of a huge arsenal of weapons featured in Apex Legends, the Charge Rifle has always been a controversial one. This hitscan weapon can be pretty deadly in the right hands and has gone through its fair share of buffs and nerfs in past seasons.

Article continues after ad

However, with the arrival of Season 18, it’ll be completely reworked. Notably, the Charge Rifle will no longer be a hitscan weapon, and instead become projectile-based with bullet drop.

Respawn Entertainment The Charge Rifle is a long-range weapon in Apex Legends that can deal serious damage.

Charge Rifle will have a higher skill ceiling starting Season 18

Starting Season 18, the Charge Rifle will be a projectile-based weapon involving bullet drop, similar to sniper rifles. It won’t be a hitscan anymore, and the laser that used to be visible before beaming will also be removed.

Until now, the weapon released its beams automatically, and that also won’t be the case any longer. You need to charge it up by holding it down, and then firing on release.

Article continues after ad

Mags have also been added with Season 18 and Ammo consumption is back to one per shot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another interesting change is that the Charge Rifle will now deal more damage the farther away the target is. Don’t worry, you can still beam people at long range, but the skill ceiling has gone up as it is not hitscan anymore, so you’ll need to account for the distance.

It needs to be seen how effective the Charge Rifle becomes, with these new changes in tow. However it could still prove to be one of the best guns in Apex Legends as the damage increases with distance. This rework arrives in the game with Season 18’s release on August 8, 2023.