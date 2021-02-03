Logo
Apex Legends dev wants Animal Crossing crossover skins following Switch announcement

Published: 3/Feb/2021 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
EA/Nintendo

With Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9, there could be all sorts of crossover potential. When it comes to Animal Crossing, one developer already has some ideas lined up.

EA revealed that Apex Legends would finally be coming to Nintendo Switch back on June 18, 2020. Now, after a lot of delays, the game finally has a release in sight, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

Of course, a Switch release could lead to some unique opportunities for both companies to cross-promote their individual franchises. For developer Josh Medina, this could mean Animal Crossing skins.

Shortly after the Switch release date reveal, Medina jokingly tweeted: “Tom Nook Gibby Skin WHEN?”

It’s unclear if he meant a Gibraltar skin for Tom Nook or a Tom Nook skin for Gibraltar, but the way we see it, why not both?

Seeing Gibraltar run around the map while dressed as a giant raccoon could be downright amazing. Likewise, having Gibraltar run the Resident Services building would be a funny sight to behold.

Amusingly, pro football player Kieren Duncan even chimed in with his own suggestions of Mario Caustic, Yoshi Octane, and Zelda Wattson.

Gibraltar from Apex Legends
EA
Could you imagine Gibraltar dressed as Tom Nook?

It’s important to note that Switch ports of popular games have had their own exclusive cosmetics in the past.

When Rocket League came to the Nintendo platform, special Mario, Luigi and Samus cars were automatically unlocked for Switch users. For, with that history in mind, having a Tom Nook version of Gibraltar doesn’t sound too ridiculous.

While the focus may be on Animal Crossing at the moment, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of other Switch titles crossing over with Apex Legends.

Mario and Luigi rocket league skins
Epic Games
Switch ports have gotten exclusive content before, such as with Rocket League.

One such game is the ever-popular Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Series creator Masahiro Sakurai has even said he “enjoys playing Apex Legends” in a March 2020 Famitsu column.

Even if this doesn’t lead to an Apex fighter, there is still the possibility of some sort of in-game event to celebrate the two games.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the future holds for Apex and Nintendo as we inch closer towards its long-anticipated release on March 9.

Pokemon

Animal Crossing player creates perfect Pokemon Center in New Horizons

Published: 6/Jan/2021 1:02

by Brent Koepp
pokemon center animal crossing
Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A Pokemon player made waves on social media after faithfully recreating a Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing’s latest outing, New Horizons, was the breakout hit of 2020. Since its debut in March, the lovable Nintendo title has taken over social media as players around the world share their unique creations.

One Pokemon fan used the the game’s new editing tools to accurately build a Pokecenter in the social simulation title. Their stunning recreation of the iconic RPG location is one of the best things you will see all week.

Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg)
New Horizons’ features let players create their wildest dreams.

Pokemon fan creates Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing

Originally releasing on the GameCube in 2001, Animal Crossing has become a juggernaut for Nintendo. Its latest release, New Horizons, has given players an unprecedented amount of freedom to shape their island to their wildest imaginations.

Using the new game mechanics, a Pokemon fan set out to recreate what is perhaps the most iconic location in the Game Freak RPG – a Pokecenter. Artist ‘acnh.pokeland‘ shared their incredible project on the r/AnimalCrossing and r/Pokemon subreddits on January 5. “Pokéland is now opened!! 1st section: The Pokémon Center!!” they wrote.

The image shows the user’s Animal Crossing avatar adorably posing in Nurse Joy’s signature medical uniform. The artist creatively used various New Horizons items to bring the location to life, such as a pink shirt behind the counter featuring a Blissey design, and round hats patterned to look like Pokeballs.

animal crossing pokemon center
Reddit: u/ACQueen48
ACQueen48 created the Pokemon Center in New Horizons.

Pokemon fans praised the creator’s work, such as one user who exclaimed, “This is so cool!!! You did an amazing job on these.” Another player agreed and wrote, “Wow! I heard the music in my head as soon as I saw the pic! Great Job!”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Animal Crossing Pokemon Center.

Incredibly this isn’t the only location the talented fan has created in New Horizons. Over on their Instagram account, they showed off images of their Poke-Mart as well. Longtime players of the RPG will remember the in-game store used to be a separate building up until Gen IV.

This isn’t the first time Pokemon fans have gotten creative in the Switch title. In May, one Animal Crossing user recreated battle Stadiums from the RPG. Players in July also used the custom Fireworks feature to light up the sky with popular ‘mon.

Despite releasing only at the beginning of 2020, New Horizons is already the second highest-selling game in Japan of all time. The social simulation title has sparked the imaginations of millions – including many creative Pokefans.