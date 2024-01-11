Pokemon players want Animal Crossing crossover game after seeing Mareep in action

A talented Pokemon fan reimagined Mareep in the world of Animal Crossing; now fans want the crossover to happen for real.

In many respects, Pokemon and Animal Crossing have a lot in common. And, understandably, there’s plenty of crossover between the two audiences.

As such, many have pondered why Nintendo has yet to bridge the gap and make a game or crossover content that brings both brands together.

Fans have certainly thought outside of the box in this regard, however. A couple of years ago, modder Doom Desire added three Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters to ACNH: Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito. Someone else recently explored the possibilities differently.

Talented Pokemon fan brings Mareep to Animal Crossing

3D artist and Twitter/X user Beefu! shared a 15-second clip that’s gone viral on social media. Interestingly enough, the video presents a ‘what if’ scenario that ponders what would happen if Pokemon and Animal Crossing ever crossed over.

Electric-type Pokemon Mareep sits front and center in an adorably low-poly creation that wraps a watermelon-themed scarf around its neck. The artist based the Mareep/Pokemon x Animal Crossing design on artwork created by Gokuchan. Check it out in the post below:

Needless to say, the Pokemon and Animal Crossing fandoms agree these two franchises pair together nicely. And reactions to the fan-made project show many would love for Nintendo to produce a game that put the two in a shared universe.

One Twitter/X user lamented, “…this seems like a very smart and lucrative idea… that Nintendo will never do. Really great clip, love the Mareep model!”

In the same vein, another fan noted, “Now THIS would print money like crazy.”

Reads another response, “I have wanted a game like this for so long now this looks so cute and perfect oh my goodness!!!”

“It baffles me that this isn’t a thing already. Two incredibly successful, marketable franchises, it’d be one of the best crossovers ever!” someone else chimed in about the money-making potential.

For now, Pokemon and Animal Crossing faithful can only hope that Nintendo will someday see the potential itself and act accordingly.

