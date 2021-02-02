 Apex Legends dev hints at more vehicles on other maps in the future - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev hints at more vehicles on other maps in the future

Published: 2/Feb/2021 14:08

by Connor Bennett
Horizon driving a Trident in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment have considered the possibility of vehicles coming to other maps aside from Olympus in the future, and it might not just be the Trident. 

Different battle royales have experimented with the addition of vehicles in the past – going from the realistic cars of PUBG, to the wild and wacky shopping carts in Fortnite. 

With the launch of the new Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7, Respawn joined in the vehicular fun by adding the Tridents hovercars. They haven’t quite shifted the meta and become a key part in winning in the Apex Games, but they’re fun nonetheless. 

As a result, players have speculated that we might see new vehicles moving forward – including introducing them to Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. That won’t be the case in Season 8: Mayhem, but it might be in the future.

Apex Olympus vehicles
Respawn Entertainment
Trident vehicles can be found on Olympus and Olympus only.

Ahead of the launch of Apex’s eighth season, Jason McCord, the design director at Respawn, spoke to RockPaperShotgun about the possibility of adding more vehicles as well as tweaking the existing Tridents. 

“The vehicles were tuned very specifically to Olympus, but we did test it on other maps just for fun to see what they were like,” McCord noted. “If we were to try and bring the Trident over we’d have to make a lot of adjustments to the other maps.”

Though, the change wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. “It’d be way in the future, but we’re all excited about the idea,” the Respawn design director added.

Respawn/EA
Some spots on Kings Canyon would be better for vehicles than others.

Both World’s Edge and Kings Canyon have gone through significant changes in the past, with the pair having parts where vehicles just wouldn’t be useful.

Kings Canyon has been totally remodeled in Season 8, with a new section added to the map, and some existing POIs wiped out.

The two maps would both need a bit of a facelift to make vehicles worthwhile, but there’s always the possibility of a fourth map in the distant future. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 8 LIVE: Updates, New Kings Canyon, Fuse, tips

Published: 2/Feb/2021 12:24 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 12:54

by David Purcell
Apex Legends season 8 live blog
EA

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment are in for a busy day in the Outlands, as the new Apex Legends Season 8 update rolls out on February 2. The massive update brings a new Legend called Fuse, a 30-30 Repeater weapon, and much more. 

For launch day, we’ll be keeping you in the loop with all of the biggest news for the patch– including handy guides, news, leaks as well as reactions from streamers and fans.

EA have already posted a number of exciting details online, but below is a list of essentials to prepare yourself for life on a decimated Kings Canyon map, as well as a live blog packed with content. Everything you need in one place.

Apex Legends Season 8 essentials

Fuse in Apex Legends Season 8.
Respawn Entertainment
It’s time to bring the boom in Apex Legends Season 8.

Apex Legends Season 8 live blog

Buffs and Nerfs

February 2, 12:54 pm GMT
A few Legends have been hit with buffs and nerfs, as you might expect.

Apex Legends Cosplay Loba
Respawn Entertainment
Loba is among the list of Legends to be tweaked in the Season 8 update.
  • Wraith: Increase to the size of her hitbox has been confirmed.
  • Rampart: Increase to Sheila’s range of motion from 120° to 180°. Her Amped Cover’s health has changed from 1 health point to 45.
  • Horizon: Slight nerf to her Gravity Lift, increasing the effective cooldown from 21s to 25s (15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears).
  • Octane: Superjump has been made easier, with two changes.
  • Caustic: All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.
  • Loba: Loba’s passive ‘Eye for Quality’ and Black Market Boutique can now take a peek inside unopened Care Packages.
  • Mirage: Finally, decoys will officially have footsteps in Apex Legends.

If you’re looking for specific details, check out our Buffs and Nerfs guide for Season 8.

Kings Canyon map changes!

February 2, 12:23 pm GMT
One of the most notable changes in the new update will be the map changes. Kings Canyon is expected to look very different this time, with Fuse’s introduction not going to plan, and Maggie exploding the game’s original map in one of the S8 trailers.

Here’s the full breakdown of map changes. 

Patch notes

February 2, 12:20 pm GMT
To kick off the live blog, let’s run through some of the biggest changes coming in S8. This season, we’ll see the following changes and much more:

  • New Legend, Fuse
  • 30-30 Repeater rifle
  • New Gold Mags for weapons
  • Kings Canyon map changes: Featuring new Explosive Holds
  • Anvil Receiver returns

For more details, check out our Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes post from Dexerto’s Apex content lead, Calum Patterson.

Sit back, here’s a trailer

February 2, 12:15 pm GMT
The launch trailer arrived with a BANG for Season 8! Mayhem is the name of the game, and Fuse looks like an explosive addition to the Legend roster.

