Apex Legends dev responds to player concerns about Loba's Season 7 buff - Dexerto

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to player concerns about Loba’s Season 7 buff

Published: 4/Nov/2020 23:35

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Loba’s Black Market Boutique was changed in the Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension patch update, but it was met with a few concerns of the buff being too strong. The devs have since explained why a “nuclear option” was needed for the thief and how it could be reverted.

In the Season 7 update, Loba’s ultimate ability was upgraded so that “ammo taken no longer counts towards Black Market’s maximum” cap, meaning she could either steal or simply keep hostage munitions in the immediate area.

This now opens up the potential for her to ‘starve’ out nearby teams that are trying to maneuver a prolonged firefight. While her new prospects made a lot of players excited, some could easily see how this could immediately be reverted by the developers.

“I’ll say this: within a week they’ll change that buff back,” one Reddit user said. “A full squad can scoop absolutely all the ammo in a POI. Just scoop it up and hide or carry it…. It will make ammo even harder to find around.”

Loba’s Black Market Boutique can now hoard all loot in a nearby area.

Respawn Senior Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein emphatically agreed, admitting that the change “scares” him, but also explained that the High Society Thief’s ultimate wasn’t getting quality use.

“This is a change that scares me, but seeing how little Loba uses her ultimate and how little it benefits her team (almost no benefit at all) I decided we needed to invoke the nuclear option here,” he said of the buff.

While the devs might not be happy with the state of Loba’s ultimate, there are mounting concerns about how this could get out of hand. As it is, it’s not difficult to charge her ultimate, so there’s legitimate worry that the frequency of the ability can eventually give the Legend a stranglehold on ammo.

The Apex Legends Season 7 patch brought a few balance changes to Loba.

That is why, at least according to Klien, the option to revert the buff is still on the table if her ability becomes too impactful of an exploit: “Hold me accountable if this was a screw-up, and if you’re right and it makes the game miserable for everyone else because there’s no more ammo then yes, we will revert it.”

However, when presented with the possibility that the buff could fundamentally affect the looting habits of players, the dev remains confident that the loot pool is wide enough for it not to be an issue, since there’s “plenty of tough choices to make around weapon mods, equipment, healing, ordnance.”

For Loba mains, a lot hangs in the balance, and whether or not her Season 7 buff will be reverted remains to be seen.

Apex Legends Quickdraw hop-up makes Wingman the best again

Published: 4/Nov/2020 20:00

by Theo Salaun
apex legends wingman season 7
Respawn Entertainment

One of the most beloved guns in Apex Legends, the Wingman pistol, appears to be making its highly anticipated return to the meta thanks to Season 7: Ascension’s Quickdraw hop-up.

The seventh season of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, Apex Legends, is hitting public servers today, on November 4 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST, after a period of play restricted to content creators. That means it’s finally time for the Apex community to check out the new map Olympus, the first vehicle called Trident, and the 15th Legend named Horizon.

But, for those with the itchiest of trigger fingers, a variety of weapon balancing changes will be most intriguing. Chief among the list: the Wingman’s Quickdraw Holster hop-up. 

According to the patch notes and surrounding commentary, this new lootable item buffs the destructive Wingman by increasing its hipfire accuracy, making it faster to swap to and from, and quickens its ADS. In sum, these changes hasten the gun’s big punches and turn it into a speedier complementary weapon. 

YouTube’s ‘Dazs’ was one such content creator who got to try out the Season 7: Ascension update before the masses. One aspect they paid notable attention to was the Wingman and its potential impact with the Quickdraw Holster attached. 

“What this is, and what it does, is it makes your Wingman a more viable [weapon] … You cut down on time from switching to the Wingman then to the overall animation to aim down sights, solidifying this hop-up as making your Wingman a ‘clean up’ weapon.”

As Dazs explains, the Skullpiercer hop-up is inherently preferable to the Quickdraw if you’re running the hefty pistol as your main gun. But, while that will always be viable and solely depends on your ability to actually hit shots, the new attachment makes the gun way more versatile.

Respawn Entertainment

With the example of the beloved R-99 and Wingman meta, Dazs suggests that the Wingman can now be used to finish fights off instead of simply initiating them with big shots that decimate enemy health bars. 

The gun still packs a considerable punch, with about 50 damage per bullet to the body, but the Quickdraw amplifies your ability to throw those punches with increased mobility. As such, one could chip away shields with an automatic weapon or sniper before rushing around with a speedy Wingman to finish those opponents off. 

Of course, the Mastiff is still king in the clean-up department, but this throws an interesting wrench into Season 7’s prospective meta.