Apex Legends Quickdraw hop-up makes Wingman the best again - Dexerto

One of the most beloved guns in Apex Legends, the Wingman pistol, appears to be making its highly anticipated return to the meta thanks to Season 7: Ascension’s Quickdraw hop-up.

The seventh season of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, Apex Legends, is hitting public servers today, on November 4 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST, after a period of play restricted to content creators. That means it’s finally time for the Apex community to check out the new map Olympus, the first vehicle called Trident, and the 15th Legend named Horizon.

But, for those with the itchiest of trigger fingers, a variety of weapon balancing changes will be most intriguing. Chief among the list: the Wingman’s Quickdraw Holster hop-up.

According to the patch notes and surrounding commentary, this new lootable item buffs the destructive Wingman by increasing its hipfire accuracy, making it faster to swap to and from, and quickens its ADS. In sum, these changes hasten the gun’s big punches and turn it into a speedier complementary weapon.

YouTube’s ‘Dazs’ was one such content creator who got to try out the Season 7: Ascension update before the masses. One aspect they paid notable attention to was the Wingman and its potential impact with the Quickdraw Holster attached.

“What this is, and what it does, is it makes your Wingman a more viable [weapon] … You cut down on time from switching to the Wingman then to the overall animation to aim down sights, solidifying this hop-up as making your Wingman a ‘clean up’ weapon.”

As Dazs explains, the Skullpiercer hop-up is inherently preferable to the Quickdraw if you’re running the hefty pistol as your main gun. But, while that will always be viable and solely depends on your ability to actually hit shots, the new attachment makes the gun way more versatile.

With the example of the beloved R-99 and Wingman meta, Dazs suggests that the Wingman can now be used to finish fights off instead of simply initiating them with big shots that decimate enemy health bars.

The gun still packs a considerable punch, with about 50 damage per bullet to the body, but the Quickdraw amplifies your ability to throw those punches with increased mobility. As such, one could chip away shields with an automatic weapon or sniper before rushing around with a speedy Wingman to finish those opponents off.

Of course, the Mastiff is still king in the clean-up department, but this throws an interesting wrench into Season 7’s prospective meta.