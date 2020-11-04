 Apex Legends Quickdraw hop-up makes Wingman the best again - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Quickdraw hop-up makes Wingman the best again

Published: 4/Nov/2020 20:00

by Theo Salaun
apex legends wingman season 7
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

One of the most beloved guns in Apex Legends, the Wingman pistol, appears to be making its highly anticipated return to the meta thanks to Season 7: Ascension’s Quickdraw hop-up.

The seventh season of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, Apex Legends, is hitting public servers today, on November 4 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST, after a period of play restricted to content creators. That means it’s finally time for the Apex community to check out the new map Olympus, the first vehicle called Trident, and the 15th Legend named Horizon.

But, for those with the itchiest of trigger fingers, a variety of weapon balancing changes will be most intriguing. Chief among the list: the Wingman’s Quickdraw Holster hop-up. 

According to the patch notes and surrounding commentary, this new lootable item buffs the destructive Wingman by increasing its hipfire accuracy, making it faster to swap to and from, and quickens its ADS. In sum, these changes hasten the gun’s big punches and turn it into a speedier complementary weapon. 

YouTube’s ‘Dazs’ was one such content creator who got to try out the Season 7: Ascension update before the masses. One aspect they paid notable attention to was the Wingman and its potential impact with the Quickdraw Holster attached. 

“What this is, and what it does, is it makes your Wingman a more viable [weapon] … You cut down on time from switching to the Wingman then to the overall animation to aim down sights, solidifying this hop-up as making your Wingman a ‘clean up’ weapon.”

As Dazs explains, the Skullpiercer hop-up is inherently preferable to the Quickdraw if you’re running the hefty pistol as your main gun. But, while that will always be viable and solely depends on your ability to actually hit shots, the new attachment makes the gun way more versatile.

Respawn Entertainment

With the example of the beloved R-99 and Wingman meta, Dazs suggests that the Wingman can now be used to finish fights off instead of simply initiating them with big shots that decimate enemy health bars. 

The gun still packs a considerable punch, with about 50 damage per bullet to the body, but the Quickdraw amplifies your ability to throw those punches with increased mobility. As such, one could chip away shields with an automatic weapon or sniper before rushing around with a speedy Wingman to finish those opponents off. 

Of course, the Mastiff is still king in the clean-up department, but this throws an interesting wrench into Season 7’s prospective meta.

Apex Legends

How to play Horizon in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips & tricks

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:06

by Alex Garton

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Horizon is the latest Legend to join the roster of characters in Apex Legends for Season 7. Her abilities give her some of the most diverse movement options we’ve ever seen in-game. Let’s check out some tips and tricks that’ll help you master and improve your play on Horizon.

Season 7 is set to bring a wealth of changes and updates to Apex Legends. It’s fair to say Respawn have gone all out, with a new map and Legend being added into the game.

The new Legend, Horizon, was first revealed to us on October 13 inside the firing range. Now, she’s set to enter Apex Legends in Season 7 as a mobile character capable of attacking enemies from multiple angles.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s abilities give her incredible movement options.

Horizon’s Abilities

As with any Legend in Apex, Horizon has three unique abilities she can use to eliminate the competition – Spacewalk (Passive), Gravity Lift (Tactical) and Black Hole (Ultimate).

  • Passive ability: Spacewalk – Increases air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.
  • Tactical ability: Gravity Lift – Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit.
  • Ultimate ability: Black Hole – Deploy N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it, and hits them with a graviton blast at the end.

At a glance, it’s obvious the majority of Horizon’s kit revolves around her movement and her ability to utilise vantage points no other Legend can reach.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s passive provides her with incredible momentum when dropping on a squad.

Make the most of her passive

Horizon’s passive at first may appear to be relatively insignificant. However, when used properly it can provide players with an enormous advantage over their opponents.

Of course, her passive is great when paired with Gravity Lift, providing her with enhanced weapon stability whilst floating in mid-air.

It’s key to remember her passive also negates the weapon animation experienced by other characters when falling from a height. This means in certain gunfights or when pushing an opponent from a high vantage point, Horizon can maintain her rate of fire when hitting the ground. Therefore, her momentum when dropping into gunfights is immense and incomparable to any other Legend.

Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is set to arrive alongside Horizon in Season 7.

Use Gravity Lift effectively

Horizon’s Gravity Lift is one of those abilities that will take time for Apex players to truly master. The ability gives her movement capabilities that will consistently catch opponents off-guard. Finding unique angles and vantage points when approaching gunfights will separate the great Horizon players from the good.

As a result of her passive, the Gravity Lift can be combined with a slide to propel you directly into a fight at speed. This is a great way to pressure an opponent and take control of a gunfight.

Of course, the Gravity Lift has defensive capabilities as well. Horizon can use the ability to disengage out of sticky situations and prepare to head back into battle.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s ultimate can be used with a grenade to secure some guaranteed damage on an opponent.

Using the ultimate to push

Horizon’s ultimate is ideal for pushing an area filled with camping opponents. The ult will root them out of their hiding spots and force them to move.

This ability can be combined with a series of grenades from your squad to secure some hard to avoid damage on your opponents before a push. On top of that, keep in mind that Wattson’s ultimate will consume Horizon’s robot before it turns into a black hole.

Overall, Horizon is an ideal Legend for players who love to use movement to their advantage and are willing to use her momentum to surprise and overwhelm over their opponents.