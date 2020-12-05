Apex Legends 'death spot' on Olympus is getting players stuck & killed - Dexerto

A bugged ‘death spot’ in Apex Legends has been discovered on Season 7’s new map, Olympus, that’s getting players stuck in place before eventually eliminating them completely.

There’s a lot of room for error in the sky city of Olympus. The new Apex Arena has ample spots where players can simply fall off the map, tight corridors that are a death trap if not navigated correctly, and more pitfalls to watch out for at every corner.

Unfortunately, the same can be said about simple features on the map, like the rotating Grow Towers that have already been known to prematurely end players’ games if they stay on the spinning platforms for too long.

However, sometimes, even getting onto the Grow Towers’ platform in the first place can be a game-ender considering the curvature of the building’s base kept user ‘WOAHderWOAHder’ stuck until he died.

After pinging their team’s next move on the screen, the player went up the tower’s half-pipe entrance but couldn’t clear the landing. Instead of being denied entry, they were just locked in mid-air, unable to move.

They were spamming buttons to try and dislodge themselves from the death spot, even crouching to move the character’s model. But all that did was give them a look through the Apex map into the void down below.

Eventually, the map dealt a killing blow to the Lifeline without a chance to escape the situation, and other people might have gone through similar scenarios.

“Swear to God, I fucking hate climbing up on the Grow Towers! That first curve that you have to deal with is sooo annoying,” one said in response.

Though the loot at the Grow Towers makes it a worthwhile detour in a match, there are some risks involved that players will want to think about before rotating over there.

Read more: Best Legends to use in Winter Express LTM in Apex Legends

It’s unclear how to replicate this bug in Apex to best know when it could strike, but it’s only a matter of time before Respawn catches wind of the death spot and do a quick job of patching it.