 Apex Legends 'death spot' on Olympus is getting players stuck & killed - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends ‘death spot’ on Olympus is getting players stuck & killed

Published: 5/Dec/2020 23:53

by Alan Bernal
olympus pathfinder grow towers apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

A bugged ‘death spot’ in Apex Legends has been discovered on Season 7’s new map, Olympus, that’s getting players stuck in place before eventually eliminating them completely.

There’s a lot of room for error in the sky city of Olympus. The new Apex Arena has ample spots where players can simply fall off the map, tight corridors that are a death trap if not navigated correctly, and more pitfalls to watch out for at every corner.

Unfortunately, the same can be said about simple features on the map, like the rotating Grow Towers that have already been known to prematurely end players’ games if they stay on the spinning platforms for too long.

However, sometimes, even getting onto the Grow Towers’ platform in the first place can be a game-ender considering the curvature of the building’s base kept user ‘WOAHderWOAHder’ stuck until he died.

Respawn making sure I don’t go positive in ranked from apexlegends

After pinging their team’s next move on the screen, the player went up the tower’s half-pipe entrance but couldn’t clear the landing. Instead of being denied entry, they were just locked in mid-air, unable to move.

They were spamming buttons to try and dislodge themselves from the death spot, even crouching to move the character’s model. But all that did was give them a look through the Apex map into the void down below.

Eventually, the map dealt a killing blow to the Lifeline without a chance to escape the situation, and other people might have gone through similar scenarios.

Though they look harmless, Apex’s Grow Towers have been known to be deadly.

“Swear to God, I fucking hate climbing up on the Grow Towers! That first curve that you have to deal with is sooo annoying,” one said in response.

Though the loot at the Grow Towers makes it a worthwhile detour in a match, there are some risks involved that players will want to think about before rotating over there.

It’s unclear how to replicate this bug in Apex to best know when it could strike, but it’s only a matter of time before Respawn catches wind of the death spot and do a quick job of patching it.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players want “throwback weekends” with old versions of maps

Published: 5/Dec/2020 22:33

by Julian Young
throwback weekends apex legends worlds edge kings canyon older versions reddit
Apex Legends Season 7

After getting to experience a previous version of World’s Edge in the Winter Express LTM, Apex Legends players want Respawn to introduce “throwback” releases of the game’s maps for them to enjoy.

With Apex Legends’ Holo-Day Bash event in full swing, players have gotten a chance to experience the fan-favorite Winter Express limited-time mode once again, which is set on an older version of World’s Edge.

That version of the map is no longer available in the rotation, of course, but after getting another taste of it in the LTM, the Apex community is asking the developers for more.

“Respawn should give us ‘Throwback Weekends,’ a weekend where a previous iteration of a map is in rotation all weekend long,” Reddit user u/NizzyDeniro suggested.”

Respawn should give us "Throwback Weekends". A Weekend where a Previous Iteration of a Map is in rotation all Weekend long. from apexlegends

Basically, the fan is asking the devs to create a new rotation available on weekends, called “Throwback Weekends,” each one featuring a version of Kings Canyon or World Edge from previous seasons.

Since its launch in February of 2019, both maps have undergone various flurries of changes over the past two years, with numerous popular landing spots and points of interest being revamped, or in some cases, completely removed.

The original Capital City on World’s Edge and Skull Town on Kings Canyon are just examples of iconic locations that players want to enjoy again but can’t because they’re not in the maps’ current iterations. Some players even suggested bringing back content from the original Apex Legends release, with one user saying “Can I get a season 0 Kings Canyon please.”

Apex Legends Kings Canyon Skull Town
Players want Respawn to bring back old versions of the game’s maps, like Season 0 King’s Canyon.

The post has been well-received, amassing almost 20,000 upvotes as well as hundreds of replies expressing support of the idea. While some expressed doubts on whether this is feasible due to issues of file size and other considerations, the community seems to be overwhelmingly on-board with the suggestion.

One user pointed out that bringing back old maps could help the player base, saying “I think it will bring lots of people online too. Can you imagine Season 3 Cap City now with the new legends?”

The idea could also benefit newer players: “I just started playing the middle of last season. I would love to go back and get to play some of the old maps,” a user said in reply to the concept.

Unfortunately, no one from Respawn has commented or replied to this request yet, despite its growing popularity, so there’s no indication this is in the devs’ plans for now.