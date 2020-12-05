Apex Legends players want “throwback weekends” with old versions of maps - Dexerto

After getting to experience a previous version of World’s Edge in the Winter Express LTM, Apex Legends players want Respawn to introduce “throwback” releases of the game’s maps for them to enjoy.

With Apex Legends’ Holo-Day Bash event in full swing, players have gotten a chance to experience the fan-favorite Winter Express limited-time mode once again, which is set on an older version of World’s Edge.

That version of the map is no longer available in the rotation, of course, but after getting another taste of it in the LTM, the Apex community is asking the developers for more.

“Respawn should give us ‘Throwback Weekends,’ a weekend where a previous iteration of a map is in rotation all weekend long,” Reddit user u/NizzyDeniro suggested.”

Basically, the fan is asking the devs to create a new rotation available on weekends, called “Throwback Weekends,” each one featuring a version of Kings Canyon or World Edge from previous seasons.

Since its launch in February of 2019, both maps have undergone various flurries of changes over the past two years, with numerous popular landing spots and points of interest being revamped, or in some cases, completely removed.

The original Capital City on World’s Edge and Skull Town on Kings Canyon are just examples of iconic locations that players want to enjoy again but can’t because they’re not in the maps’ current iterations. Some players even suggested bringing back content from the original Apex Legends release, with one user saying “Can I get a season 0 Kings Canyon please.”

The post has been well-received, amassing almost 20,000 upvotes as well as hundreds of replies expressing support of the idea. While some expressed doubts on whether this is feasible due to issues of file size and other considerations, the community seems to be overwhelmingly on-board with the suggestion.

One user pointed out that bringing back old maps could help the player base, saying “I think it will bring lots of people online too. Can you imagine Season 3 Cap City now with the new legends?”

The idea could also benefit newer players: “I just started playing the middle of last season. I would love to go back and get to play some of the old maps,” a user said in reply to the concept.

Unfortunately, no one from Respawn has commented or replied to this request yet, despite its growing popularity, so there’s no indication this is in the devs’ plans for now.