 Apex Legends players want “throwback weekends” with old versions of maps - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players want “throwback weekends” with old versions of maps

Published: 5/Dec/2020 22:33

by Julian Young
throwback weekends apex legends worlds edge kings canyon older versions reddit
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

After getting to experience a previous version of World’s Edge in the Winter Express LTM, Apex Legends players want Respawn to introduce “throwback” releases of the game’s maps for them to enjoy.

With Apex Legends’ Holo-Day Bash event in full swing, players have gotten a chance to experience the fan-favorite Winter Express limited-time mode once again, which is set on an older version of World’s Edge.

That version of the map is no longer available in the rotation, of course, but after getting another taste of it in the LTM, the Apex community is asking the developers for more.

“Respawn should give us ‘Throwback Weekends,’ a weekend where a previous iteration of a map is in rotation all weekend long,” Reddit user u/NizzyDeniro suggested.”

Respawn should give us "Throwback Weekends". A Weekend where a Previous Iteration of a Map is in rotation all Weekend long. from apexlegends

Basically, the fan is asking the devs to create a new rotation available on weekends, called “Throwback Weekends,” each one featuring a version of Kings Canyon or World Edge from previous seasons.

Since its launch in February of 2019, both maps have undergone various flurries of changes over the past two years, with numerous popular landing spots and points of interest being revamped, or in some cases, completely removed.

The original Capital City on World’s Edge and Skull Town on Kings Canyon are just examples of iconic locations that players want to enjoy again but can’t because they’re not in the maps’ current iterations. Some players even suggested bringing back content from the original Apex Legends release, with one user saying “Can I get a season 0 Kings Canyon please.”

Apex Legends Kings Canyon Skull Town
Respawn Entertainment
Players want Respawn to bring back old versions of the game’s maps, like Season 0 King’s Canyon.

The post has been well-received, amassing almost 20,000 upvotes as well as hundreds of replies expressing support of the idea. While some expressed doubts on whether this is feasible due to issues of file size and other considerations, the community seems to be overwhelmingly on-board with the suggestion.

One user pointed out that bringing back old maps could help the player base, saying “I think it will bring lots of people online too. Can you imagine Season 3 Cap City now with the new legends?”

The idea could also benefit newer players: “I just started playing the middle of last season. I would love to go back and get to play some of the old maps,” a user said in reply to the concept.

Unfortunately, no one from Respawn has commented or replied to this request yet, despite its growing popularity, so there’s no indication this is in the devs’ plans for now.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.