Apex Legends cosplayer enters the void as Wraith’s Void Prowler skin

Apex Legends cosplayer Sarenji is back with another incredible look inspired by the game, this time bringing Interdimensional Skirmisher Wraith to life in her Void Prowler skin.

The community for Apex Legends has consistently proved itself as one of the most engaged and passionate, regularly sharing incredible artwork, cosplays and skin concepts for their favorite in-game characters.

That enthusiasm, paired with Apex’s creatively designed skins, means we’re treated to some truly mind-blowing cosplays. Popular cosplayer Sarenji has shared her latest creation: a masterfully designed Void Prowler Wraith look.

Sarenji is well known for her Apex cosplays specifically, amassing a following of over 18,000 people on Instagram. Her Void Prowler look explains her popularity – an accurate and awesome recreation of one of Wraith’s coolest skins.

The silver, grey and yellow overalls are there, alongside black and yellow gloves. The eared, yellow hood is also accurate but Sarenji’s secret weapon is the mask. She later confirmed it was 3D printed, bringing the dark sphinx-like element of the skin to life perfectly.

There’s even a nod to Wraith’s heirloom – yet another awesome 3D model of an in-game item.

She shared a few more angles on her Instagram, including one in which her eyes were all-white – a definite tribute to Wraith’s signature look.

The Void Prowler is an ultra-popular Wraith skin, even if there have been some reservations from players about its price.

It’s the latest in a long-line of top-tier outfits from the German cosplayer who has, in the past, shown off some female recreations of male Legends like Mirage.

Whether this tops everything she’s done in the past is up for debate, but we’re certainly huge fans of this excellent look.