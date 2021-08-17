Seer nerf in Apex Legends: New Legend being changed in update

Season 10 of Apex Legends introduced us to Seer, who’s currently public enemy number one to the majority Apex community, but rest assured changes are coming next patch to his “overpowered kit” according to Respawn devs.

Since the release on August 3, the 18th legend has wreaked havoc across the community. Seer supposedly had an 18.1% pick rate in-game during his first week according to ApexLegendsStatus, making it was impossible to escape him.

Respawn’s vision for Seer was a long-term legend pick and not just another legend that falls out of the meta in a few weeks, and while they’ve probably accomplished that, they certainly overturned him.

Rest assured a nerf is on it its way in the next patch, but will it be enough to balance him?

Seer changes in update

The update is confirmed for this week, and could drop as early as Tuesday, August 17. In it, we know that Seer’s flash will be removed, as well as other balance changes.

Although Seer’s pick rate has since lowered compared to the first week, it doesn’t mean he’s falling off. With players also eagerly waiting for his nerf, we can expect his pick rate to drop a little bit more after the next patch.

Respawn says Seer nerfs will be dropping next week. This will include the removal of the 'flash' effect from his Tactical, plus more balance changes. pic.twitter.com/D1D0STc5FT — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 10, 2021

Players are hoping for some pretty big changes to Seer in the next patch, so much so that we could talk about it all day. From his tactical interrupting heals and damaging you, to an unnecessary flash on his tactical, there’s a lot that could be changed. Seer also has an overpowered passive tracking ability with “wallhacks” with his heartbeat sensor which reveals the location of those within 75 meters.

The community is left clashing against each other with what they think needs changing, even Apex Legends pro ImperialHal said “I feel like people are completely not understanding what needs to be nerfed on Seer. People are saying you only need to nerf the damage ⁠— I think I also said it, and I’m 100% wrong.”

An Apex Legends streamer known as NoobKing tweeted the changes he’d like to personally see in the next patch for Seer, which even had a response from Respawn developer Josh Medina, hinting that these are the changes we may see.

👀 — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) August 10, 2021

While some are hopeful that Respawn will do a good job in nerfing Seer, there are of course concerns that Seer will never be balanced.

We’ll update this article when the patch nerfing Seer arrives.