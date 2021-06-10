Apex Legends balance dev hints at potential Evo Shield changes - Dexerto

A tweet from an Apex Legends balance developer has suggested there could be changes coming to Evo Shields in a future update.

Having being introduced to the game back in March of 2020 and later made the default armor for every player, Evo Shields have become a fundamental aspect of Apex’s gameplay.

As the armor is upgraded based on how much damage you have dealt, it encourages players to take more gunfights to reach the next shield tier.

Despite this, the addition and balance of Evo Shields have been debated since their release, with some players preferring the game’s previous armor system.

Advertisement

Now, after the release of Starter Kits in Season 9, a tweet from a Respawn dev has suggested there could be even more Evo Shield balance changes on the way.

Apex Legends dev hints at Evo Shield changes

When it comes to in-game changes in Apex Legends, it’s not uncommon to see Respawn developers asking the community for their opinion on the matter.

Well, a Respawn balance dev has done exactly that, asking players whether they think Evo Shields need any balance changes.

Read More: Apex Legends hack makes Charge Rifle an infinite laserbeam

The dev raises a number of potential issues, including too many red shields at endgame, the amount of damage needed to reach each new tier, and whether Evo Shields feel balanced in ranked.

Advertisement

As mentioned in the tweet, it’s obvious Respawn has a clear idea of what changes they think need to be made, it’s just a question of whether the community agrees.

Any thoughts on Evo Armor balance in a world with Starter Kits? I have mine; curious for yours. Amount of damage needed for each level?

Too many red shields end-game?

Purple/red vs. gold?

Do you consciously level up Evo or shield swap without a second thought?

Pubs vs. ranked? — John Larson | JayBiebs (@RSPN_JayBiebs) June 8, 2021

The resounding response to the tweet was that Evo Shields are in a good spot at the moment and don’t need to receive any changes.

Alliance pro player John ‘Hakis’ Hakansson even responded to the tweet, voicing that armor is balanced at the moment, but backpacks are still an issue.

Related News

Armors are really well balanced atm, the biggest problem is still backpacks I still think we should spawn with white bag aswell to up the lootpool again. I armor swap all the time especially if it’s an intense fight I never care about the color of the armor unless I’m minmaxin — Alliance Hakis (@Alliance_Hakis) June 8, 2021

It’s clear that the majority of the community believes that Evo Shields are balanced in the current meta, despite Respawn hinting that changes may be on the way.

Advertisement

Read More: Valkyrie bug in Apex Legends gives her infinite rockets

We’ll have to see if the developers listen to the feedback of the player base, or still opt to make some tweaks to the armor.