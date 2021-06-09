Outrageous Apex legends hack makes Charge Rifle an infinite laserbeam aimbot - Dexerto

An Apex Legends hack is turning the Charge Rifle into an infinite laserbeam that can lock onto players from across the map and instantly kill them.

As with any FPS title, Apex Legends struggles with its fair share of cheaters, hackers, and DDoSers that use third-party programs to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

While you would expect the majority of these players to be banned immediately after a few games, that doesn’t always happen. Some cheaters even manage to climb to the highest ranks on the ladder and terrorize other competitors in Predator.

Now, a new hack involving the Charge Rifle is running rampant in Apex matches and allows cheaters to beam down enemies infinitely from across the map.

Charge Rifle hack is terrorizing Apex Legends players

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showing off an unbelievable Charge Rifle hack has garnered over 8,100 upvotes at the time of writing.

The exploit effectively turns the Charge Rifle into an infinite laserbeam that never runs out of ammo. This is paired alongside an aimbot that allows the cheater to instantly lock on to players and kill them in seconds.

As the clip shows, the hacker’s scope is constantly switching positions and auto-locking onto every opponent in their sightline.

Luckily, megamind00007’s Reddit post didn’t just help to show off the Charge Rifle hack, it also resulted in the player in the video being banned.

Respawn’s Security Analyst Hideouts responded to the post and revealed that the cheater had been permanently suspended from the game.

It’s not known how many Apex players are abusing the Charge Rifle hack but it’s definitely an issue Respawn needs to look into.

With so many players being affected by hackers in the game’s ranked mode, it’s ruining the competitive integrity of the title.