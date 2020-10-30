 Apex Legends is adding a no-guns LTM in Season 7: Olympus Preview - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends is adding a no-guns LTM in Season 7: Olympus Preview

Published: 30/Oct/2020 18:52 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 21:23

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

If you saw the new Apex Legends map called Olympus and thought to yourself “I’d like to explore that without having to deal with annoying enemies”, then Respawn Entertainment has the perfect solution: a no-weapon LTM called Olympus Preview.

With the start of Season 7, Respawn Entertainment is adding a brand new map to Apex Legends called Olympus. After being rumored for quite a while now, the developers finally confirmed the news during the Season 7 trailer, and gave fans an even deeper dive into the map during the gameplay reveal.

While that’s all well and good, being forced to jump into a map that you don’t know and immediately fight other players trying to experience the same thing is always a bit annoying in battle royale games. Luckily, the developers seem to have a solution, and it’s a cool concept.

New Olympus Preview LTM

With the start of Season 7, Respawn will be including a new limited-time mode called Olympus Preview, which will allow players to explore and experience everything the new map has to offer without having to deal with other opponents that immediately try to kill you.

The new 30-player mode will give fans an opportunity to jump into the map and test it out to their heart’s content. They’ll even be able to test the circles.

When a new map gets added to a battle royale game, not just Apex Legends, a lot of players just want a few matches to explore and experience it before having to fight others, so this helps solve that problem.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
Soon players will be able to jump into the new Apex map thanks to a weapon-free mode called Olympus Preview.

It also helps fans familiarize themselves with it so that they aren’t jumping in completely blind. The first Ranked split will be on Olympus too, so if you’re a competitive player, this new LTM comes highly recommended.

It’ll be interesting to see Apex continues this trend as time goes on. Obviously, that would require them to keep adding new maps but, nevertheless, it’s a fun concept to say the least.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 20:44

by Andrew Amos
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

 

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity 2-0 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final Complexity vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final Vitality vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm