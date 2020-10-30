Apex Legends is adding a no-guns LTM in Season 7: Olympus Preview - Dexerto

If you saw the new Apex Legends map called Olympus and thought to yourself “I’d like to explore that without having to deal with annoying enemies”, then Respawn Entertainment has the perfect solution: a no-weapon LTM called Olympus Preview.

With the start of Season 7, Respawn Entertainment is adding a brand new map to Apex Legends called Olympus. After being rumored for quite a while now, the developers finally confirmed the news during the Season 7 trailer, and gave fans an even deeper dive into the map during the gameplay reveal.

While that’s all well and good, being forced to jump into a map that you don’t know and immediately fight other players trying to experience the same thing is always a bit annoying in battle royale games. Luckily, the developers seem to have a solution, and it’s a cool concept.

New Olympus Preview LTM

With the start of Season 7, Respawn will be including a new limited-time mode called Olympus Preview, which will allow players to explore and experience everything the new map has to offer without having to deal with other opponents that immediately try to kill you.

Read more: Apex Legends makes big changes to care package weapons in Season 7

The new 30-player mode will give fans an opportunity to jump into the map and test it out to their heart’s content. They’ll even be able to test the circles.

A new limited time mode coming in Season 7: Olympus Preview. There are no guns, you just get to explore the map and learn the ring rotations. pic.twitter.com/XPIa3MpqfI — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 30, 2020

When a new map gets added to a battle royale game, not just Apex Legends, a lot of players just want a few matches to explore and experience it before having to fight others, so this helps solve that problem.

It also helps fans familiarize themselves with it so that they aren’t jumping in completely blind. The first Ranked split will be on Olympus too, so if you’re a competitive player, this new LTM comes highly recommended.

It’ll be interesting to see Apex continues this trend as time goes on. Obviously, that would require them to keep adding new maps but, nevertheless, it’s a fun concept to say the least.