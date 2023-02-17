Albralelie returns to Apex Legends esports with free-agents team for NA ALGS Split 2

Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith will compete in NA ALGS Split 2 alongside free agents Trenton ‘lou’ Clements, formerly of Sentinels, and Paris ‘StayNaughty’ Gouzoulis, formerly of Cloud9 with the recently retired Aidan ‘rocker’ Grodin listed as their substitute.

TSM content creator Albralelie is coming back to NA ALGS after playing with FaZe Clan as a stand-in during the previous split.

The veteran competitor is bringing along his teammate from his time with Cloud9, StayNaughty, after the esports organization pulled out from the title, and lou, who was dropped from Sentinels after a poor showing in Split 1.

Albralelie revealed the team, which will compete under the tricode “LAN,” in a Tweet on February 16.

Albralelie finds another new team to compete in ALGS

Albralelie was recently seen playing with CLG after failing to make the Split 1 Playoffs with FaZe Clan. He finished 20th with the squad. lou was last seen playing with a few different squads since his departure from Sentinels post-Split 1 and StayNaughy teamed up with FaZe Clan for a few events before playing with lou in a few other tournaments while ALGS team’s reloaded their squads for the second split.

Albralelie is a journeyman in Apex Legends. Starting his career in 2019 then soon joining TSM, the North American would compete for the org for over a year before switching to steaming and standing for various teams throughout his career. He played in the ALGS 2022 Championship with Cloud9, alongside StayNaughty, and placed 15th.

His most known achievement was placing first at the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational with TSM. He switched career trajectories a year later when he switched to content creation as a streamer.

Albralelie’s team will compete in NA ALGS Group B, with teams like Dark Zero, NRG Esports, and The Guard in the mix, as the league kicks off competing in March.