Sentinels drops Apex Legends team after “poor perfomances” in Split 1

Sentinels has released its Apex Legends roster, with player and coach Will ‘TeQ’ Starck explaining the decision was due to the team’s poor performances in Split 1 of the 2023 ALGS season.

The news broke when Canadian Nicholas ‘Crust’ Kell announced he was looking for a new team for Split 2 but gave few details of what was going on with Sentinels’ squad.

This was soon followed by a similarly brief post from Adam ‘senoxe’ Lau, who added, “Nothing but love for Sentinels, [they] treated me great for a little over 3 years.”

As fans speculated what had caused the sudden split in the roster, TeQ provided more clarity in his own TwitLonger.

“The org has decided to let the team go & start fresh,” he wrote. “There were a ton of really unfortunate circumstances during Split 1 that were simply out of our control & ultimately lead to our poor performance as a team.

“There were flashes of brilliance throughout my time at SEN but it simply wasn’t enough. Despite these things, I take full responsibility for the performance of the team, and no blame should be put on Senoxe or Crust.”

On Reddit, TeQ also clarified that only he and Senoxe were technically dropped from the roster, with Crust making the decision to leave.

Sentinels struggled to make any headway into the upper tiers of NA teams in Split 1, finishing 23rd out of 30 teams. This left them in the relegation zone and needing to play through qualifiers to reach Split 2.

With this uphill challenge now facing the Sentinels organization, they may choose to sign an already qualified roster, should one be available, if they opt to remain active in Apex Legends.

In recent months, a handful of the biggest orgs have exited Apex Legends entirely, including Cloud9, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports.