Aceu concerned for Apex Legends Season 15 map after exploring “lifeless” teaser

After exploring the Apex Legends ‘A New Home’ teaser, popular streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn described the new map as “lifeless”.

Season 15 of Apex Legends is scheduled to arrive on November 1 and it’s bringing a huge amount of new content to the Outlands.

One of the biggest features is, of course, the new map and while Respawn hasn’t revealed the full location, players can explore a small portion of it with a Golden Ticket in the ‘A New Home’ teaser.

This brief in-game event involves players getting into a dropship and then taking a small tour around one of the new map’s POIs.

Well, after checking out the map, aceu wasn’t particularly impressed, describing it as “lifeless” and lacking “color”.

Aceu thinks new Apex Legends map lacks “personality”

During a recent stream, aceu decided to check out the ‘A New Home’ teaser and he shared his thoughts on the new map.

After touring the POI, the popular streamer revealed that he thought that section of the map looked “lifeless”.

For him, the area didn’t have a lot of “personality” or “color”, but he did admit that certain aspects were “cool”.

One positive he pointed out was that the area looked flat, and for him, that’s a “very good thing” as he prefers it over the huge amount of verticality that can be seen on Storm Point.

While aceu wasn’t exactly impressed, he did let his viewers know that it’s impossible to judge the map just yet as we’ve only seen one POI.

Other areas of the map could be completely different, so it’s obvious he’s got faith that Respawn can deliver in Season 15.

However, when it comes to first impressions, it’s clear aceu wasn’t blown away, so let’s hope the final product is enough to pique his interest.