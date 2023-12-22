Yu Yu Hakusho live-action: 5 key differences

From cutting important arcs to killing off characters, here is how Yu Yu Hakusho’s live-action differs from the anime.

Condensing 66 anime episodes into just 5 hours of live-action was never going to be an easy task. And it gets even tougher when the source material is an anime as iconic as Yu Yu Hakusho.

When the live-action version of Yu Yu Hakusho was first announced, fans expressed concern about how the streaming giant would maintain the essence of the beloved show. Well, they needn’t have worried. Because Netflix captured the characters perfectly.

Netflix’s take on this classic shonen series keeps the incredible fight scenes and magnetic characters that made the original anime so iconic. But of course, there are some differences. From little tweaks to huge structural changes, here’s how Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho differs from the anime we all love.

How Netflix’s version of Yu Yu Hakusho differs from the anime

There will be spoilers ahead. So, if you haven’t seen Netflix’s version, stop reading now.

The Netflix series only differs a little from the anime. However, the changes are noticeable.

1. Sakyo is the main villain

In the anime, we see Sakyo as one of the main antagonists in the Dark Tournament saga. However, Netflix decided to expand his role in the live-action by making him a formidable villain across the entire series.

In the live-action, Sakyo is now the mastermind behind Yukina’s kidnapping. Why? Because he wants to extract her priceless tears to make enough money to pay for his scientists to open a bigger hole in the Demon World.

2. The Artifacts of Darkness arc is condensed

The Artifacts of Darkness mini-arc had a huge impact on the events in the anime, enabling Yusuke to discover Kurama’s true motives

The premise of the arc is kept the same in both versions. Koenma tasks Yusuke to find three magical artifacts that have been stolen from the Spirit World. The Orb of Baast, which was stolen by Goki, The Forlon Hope by Kurama and the Shadow Sword by Hiei.

However, this is where the similarities end. The anime includes a major battle between Hiei and Yusuke, which isn’t included in the live-action. Although this means that fans will miss out on some thrilling action, it doesn’t detract from the story too much.

3. Genkai’s Tournament is cut

In both the anime and the live-action, we see Yusuke training under the legendary spirit master Genkai. Feared throughout the demon realm and respected among the spirits, Genkai plays an important role in Yusuke’s development.

However, the live-action skips out on how she chose Yusuke and Kuwabara as her disciples. In the anime, she holds a potentially fatal tournament where the winner becomes her disciple. In the live-action, she simply accepts to train Yusuke and Kuwabara, which almost makes it seem like Yusuke’s journey is a little too easy.

4. Beasts of Maze Castle arc also doesn’t happen

One thing the live-action adaptation does better than the anime is by avoiding unnecessary plot points. Which makes sense, considering they only had five episodes to adapt the source material.

Since Yusuke is established as a strong character right at the start, we don’t really need any proof of it as the series progresses.

As well as this, since the Makai insects (parasitic-like demons) appeared in the first episode of Netflix’s live-action, we were able to skip the entire Maze Castle Arc. Which many fans have praised as a genius move, considering how difficult adapting these episodes into a believable live-action sequence would be.

5. Dark Tournament and Spirit Detective Arcs merged

The Dark Tournament arc is one of the most important parts of the Yu Yu Hakusho anime. In this arc, we see just how strong Toguro and Yusuke actually are. However, the live-action’s version of the Dark Tournament is a more than little different.

Of course, the Dark Tournament fights still happen, but often in slightly different contexts which render the arc almost unrecognizable.

In the anime, Toguro returns a couple of episodes after his first fight with Yusuke and invites him to participate in a secret tournament. In the Netflix version, Toguro is killed by Yusuke in their first fight, which means that we won’t get to see any of the revelations about Toguro’s past, the death of Genkai, or his future fights with Yusuke.

The Dark Tournament arc is Yu Yu Hakusho’s most iconic saga. So, reducing it to a couple of fights was a risky move (that many fans are up in arms about). Do you think it paid off?

You can watch episodes of the Yu Yu Hakusho anime on Crunchyroll, and the live-action series on Netflix.

