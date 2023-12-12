One Piece: The truth about Bonney’s power

Fan theories have been swirling around the true nature of Bonney’s devil fruit powers. Chapter 1101 reveals that they could be right.

Monkey D. Luffy’s devil fruit power, know as Gear Five, has long been considered the most powerful in the series. That is until now.

The latest arc in One Piece revolved around The Egghead arc with Bonney and Kuma. In the previous chapters we see her desperately attempting to escape the clutches of the Sorbet Kingdom and government agents who continue to hold her hostage.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 1101 presented a shocking turn of events and revealed that Bonney possesses a unique ability known as the Distorted Future technique. With fans questioning whether Bonney could have the most powerful devil fruit powers of the One Piece franchise, let’s take a look.

Article continues after ad

What are Bonney’s devil fruit powers

Spoiler alert! This article contains major spoilers for the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1101.

According to official One Piece lore (so far), Bonney’s Paramecia Devil Fruit allows her to manipulate the aging process, which allows her to slow down her enemies as well as conceal her true age.

Article continues after ad

However, the recently released Chapter 1101 hints that there could be much more to Bonney’s powers than previously realised. In fact, the this chapter provided a glimpse of the formidable potential of Bonney’s devil fruit, showcasing a power that could rival Luffy’s Gear Five and even the Sun God Nika.

Article continues after ad

In Chapter 1101, after she recovered from her Sapphire Scales surgery, Bonney finds herself at the mercy of government agents. But she’s not as helpless as we think. The chapter revealed that Bonney can use her Distorted Future technique to turn her body into rubber and punch Alpha with a giant list, emulating the formidable powers of Luffy’s devil fruit (Third Giant Pistol).

Article continues after ad

We’ve previously speculated that Bonney’s devil fruit power could be limited only by her imagination. Months ago, you might have laughed that this was nothing more than a tinfoil hat theory. But now, it’s clear that this theory could actually be right.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Bonney and the Age-Age fruit

Bonney’s Age-Age Fruit has played a fundamental role in her pirate career, enabling her to pretend to be a woman in her twenties and compete with other ferocious pirates.

Article continues after ad

It also allowed her to effect the age of anyone she can touch. Although this age manipulation is only temporary, she’s able to turn them into helpless children or frail elders so she can defeat them.

But Bonney’s technique doesn’t just enable her to become an alternate version of herself. In previous chapters, we saw Kuma tell Bonney the story of Sun God Nika. He told her how Nika was a mythical warrior with a rubber-like body who fought to free slaves and could manipulate his body in any way he wished.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When escaping from Alpha, we saw Bonney use her Age-Age fruit to perform Distorted Future – the technique which allows her to age into a potential future version of herself. But there was a shocking twist! Bonney was able to envision herself as the Sun God and generate an arm made of rubber. With this arm she punched Alpha, escaping from her clutches to begin their pirate life.

As of the time of writing this article, we currently don’t know how Bonney managed to do this. But there is one explanation that fits. Bonney is able to use her imagination to transform herself. However, we currently don’t know if there are limitations to her powers and to what extent she can replicate the capabilities of other characters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One Piece is filled with twists and turns and surprises. But fans were stunned by Bonney’s unexpected abilities, resulting in multiple discussions arising on social media.

The spoilers for Chapter 1102 haven’t been released yet. But as the story continues, fans can eagerly see what revelations about Bonney’s powers that await for them in the series. Could she join forces with Luffy? Could she be the key to defeating Saturn? Stay tuned with One Piece to find out.

Article continues after ad

See other One Piece coverage here, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.