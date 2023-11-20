Popular teen webtoon & 2021 K-drama will become an anime

The famous webtoon True Beauty became immensely popular after its live-action adaptation aired in 2021. Now, the series is getting the anime treatment, and here’s everything you must know about it.

The romance genre has always attracted teenagers, and it seems the anime industry has grand plans to continue the trend. Recently, it was confirmed that the famous webtoon and K-drama True Beauty is getting a Korean animated adaptation.

True Beauty revolves around a girl who gets a transformation using makeup as she is tired of getting bullied for her “not-so-good” appearance. The series started as a webtoon in 2018 and impressed every K-drama fan in 2021 with an on-screen adaptation.

Now, it’s time for the series to rule the hearts of the anime community. So, what do we know about True Beauty’s anime adaptation?

Teen romance webtoon True Beauty anime adaptation gets a release window

During the Crunchyroll Anime NYC 2023 panel, it was announced that the True Beauty anime adaptation is already in the works and will get to the screens in 2024. Apart from that, we also got to see the spectacular key visual featuring the main protagonists. The poster comes with a different art style when compared to traditional Japanese animation.

The anticipated anime adaptation of the popular series is being produced by Korean Studio N and Cocktail Media, and looking at the first poster, we can expect it to be a banger.

Nothing much is yet known about the upcoming project, so here, we talk about the narrative as revealed by Crunchyroll:

“Jugyeong is the main protagonist of the series. She is tired of her past life, so she gets enrolled in a new high school, where she enters and leaves everything that ever existed in her previous life. She was bullied for her bare face, so she uses heavy makeup to hide her natural skin. In her new school, she participates in a contest to earn the True Beauty Goddess title.

“However, she crosses paths with the former goddess of the school, Sujin, who initially shows her friendly side, but soon she comes out as a significant threat to Jugyeong. So, as the story progresses, we see how the female lead will win the title while also enjoying her everyday life.”

