My Happy Marriage Season 2: Everything we know

My Happy Marriage’s first season has finally concluded after delivering 12 phenomenal episodes, and now, every fan has their eyes set on a Season 2 announcement.

The first season of My Happy Marriage became insanely popular rather instantly, much like Oshi No Ko. At first glance, the anime series seemed like a beautiful romantic story where a girl finally finds happiness in the arms of her husband. However, there’s so much more to My Happy Marriage.

It’s filled with concepts like magic and spirits, and Miyo Saimori, the protagonist of the series, struggles to survive in a world full of magic without any supernatural abilities.

In the last two episodes, we see Miyo stepping into her mother’s memories to get some shocking answers about her Usuba bloodline. Miyo did get some clarity about who she actually is, but there’s so much that has yet to unfold in Miyo’s story. So, it’s no surprise that every fan wants the show to get renewed for a second season.

Will there be a My Happy Marriage Season 2?

As of September 2023, there’s no official confirmation on Season 2 of My Happy Marriage. That said, it’s only a matter of time before we hear an announcement from the Kinema Citrus studio.

The anime proudly sits at around 8.6 rating on My Anime List with around 37,000 votes. So, it’s evident that the first season was a hit, and it would be crazy for the studio to drop the show at this point.

My Happy Marriage is based on a Light Novel, which, so far, has released four volumes in Japan. So, it’s safe to say that there’s enough source material for the studio to come back with a Season 2.

Regardless, the creators recently have been following a trend of announcing the next season after delivering the final episode. And since the final episode of My Happy Marriage has just been released, there’s a chance that we’ll hear something about Season 2 pretty soon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

