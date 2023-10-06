Undead Unluck: Release date and where to watch

Undead Unluck will take you to a world where you will feel dubious about whether you should be worried about the main protagonist’s fate or if you should laugh at it. Before all that though, let’s talk about the release schedule of the first episode of the new anime.

Undead Unluck is the brainchild of Yoshifumi Tozuka, and it has been ruling the hearts of manga enthusiasts since 2020. The story of the series comes with a perfect blend of horror and comedy aspects that can give you goosebumps and make you grin altogether.

The month of October is a big one for all anime fans because, this month, new seasons of some old anime shows and some new titles are being released. These include Tokyo Revengers Season 3, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2, Pluto, Undead Unluck, and more.

Keeping everything aside, let’s hop into the article to learn when will the new anticipated series Undead Unluck make its way to our screens.

Undead Unluck Episode 1 release date and time

Undead Unluck will premiere with its first episode on Saturday, October 7, at 1:28am JST. Hulu will simulcast the episode on Friday, October 6, 2023, exclusively for fans residing outside Japan. You may follow the below time schedule to learn about the timings for your region.

9:23am PDT

10:23am Mountain Time

11:23am CDT

12:23pm EDT

5:23pm BST

6:23pm European Time

9:53pm IST

What is Undead Unluck about?

Undead Unluck follows a girl named Fuuko Izumo, who has a weird power known as ‘Unluck.’ This power allows her to bring bad luck to those who touch her. And because of that, she accidentally killed her own parents when she was very young. She keeps having suicidal thoughts as she can’t get in contact with others, and the thought of harming others takes her on a guilt trip.

One day, she meets an immortal boy named Andy, who also has a strange ability known as ‘Undead,’ that somehow makes him an eternal being. After crossing paths with Fuuko, he befriends her in expectation of getting the best death.

We do not yet know how many episodes the anime will come with, but the creators have already announced that the series will run for two cours. So, it makes sense if we believe it to bring 24-25 episodes in total.

Besides that, Undead Unluck’s animation comes from the studio that has worked on shows like Fireforce and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures. Yes, of course, it is David Productions, so we are already familiar with the quality we would be getting.

